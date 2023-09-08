Thursday, 7 September 2023, 16:54 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Launch Result of the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No.47 (H-IIA F47) which carries aboard XRISM and SLIM

TOKYO, Sept 7, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.(MHI) has launched the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 47 (H-IIA F47) carries aboard "XRISM(1)" and "SLIM(2)" produced by JAXA at 8:42:11am, September 7, 2023.



MHI expresses sincere appreciation for the support by all.



(1) X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission

(2) Smart Lander for Investigating Moon



