  • Friday, September 8, 2023
Thursday, 7 September 2023, 16:54 HKT/SGT
Launch Result of the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No.47 (H-IIA F47) which carries aboard XRISM and SLIM

TOKYO, Sept 7, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.(MHI) has launched the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 47 (H-IIA F47) carries aboard "XRISM(1)" and "SLIM(2)" produced by JAXA at 8:42:11am, September 7, 2023.

H-IIA F47 flight proceeded nominally. XRISM separated approximately 14 minutes 9 seconds after launch and SLIM separated approximately 47 minutes 33 seconds after launch, as planned.
MHI expresses sincere appreciation for the support by all.

(1) X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission
(2) Smart Lander for Investigating Moon

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.


