Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, September 8, 2023
Thursday, 7 September 2023, 23:29 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: GBB
The Emerging Tech Summit - Saudi Arabia 2023

RIYADH, Sept 7, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Emerging Tech Summit (ETS) (www.emergingtechsummit.com) is set to take centre stage on the 8th and 9th of November at the Voco, Riyadh, bringing together the most influential leaders and forward-thinkers in the technology industry. This exclusive by-invitation-only event is poised to reshape the landscape of technology adoption in various sectors such as Government organizations, Energy, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Tourism, Logistics, Manufacturing & more.


Breaking new ground in the IT industry, ETS introduces the first-ever Face-to-Face meetings summit, tailored to the specific business needs of each attendee. Unlike traditional tech conferences, ETS crafts personalized agendas for every participant, ensuring that their individual requirements are met with precision and excellence.

The summit will play host to an array of solution providers specializing in AI, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, IoT, and Cloud Computing, who are poised to meet the evolving needs of delegate companies. Unlike the typical trade show format, ETS guarantees meaningful meetings between solution providers and top decision-makers from companies that align with their collaborative goals.

With over 450 high-profile attendees, including representatives from over 50 solution-providing companies, 100 diverse organizations, and 30 esteemed media houses, the Emerging Tech Summit promises to be a one-of-a-kind gathering that no tech enthusiast can afford to miss.

Join us at ETS and be a part of this extraordinary tech event that will shape the future of the industry.

Registration is now open, and we invite all those who are passionate about technology innovation and collaboration to secure their spot today.

For more information and registration details, please register at ets@gbbventure.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: GBB
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, CyberSecurity, Blockchain Technology, Artificial Intel [AI], Automation [IoT]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
The Emerging Tech Summit - Saudi Arabia 2023  
Sept 7, 2023 23:29 HKT/SGT
Rover Metals Announces Results of Expanded Phase 1 Surface Exploration Program at Its LGL Lithium Project, Nevada, USA  
Sept 7, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
ASEAN AIPF Opened by President, PLN Presents Green Enabling Supergrid  
Sept 7, 2023 17:00 HKT/SGT
ASEAN Plus Three: Realizing regional stability to foster development  
Sept 7, 2023 17:00 HKT/SGT
Launch Result of the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No.47 (H-IIA F47) which carries aboard XRISM and SLIM  
Thursday, September 7, 2023 4:54:00 PM
Woven by Toyota Announces Changes to its Board of Directors  
Thursday, September 7, 2023 4:07:00 PM
TMC Announces Changes to Organizational Structure, Executive Structure, and Senior Professional/Senior Management Employees  
Thursday, September 7, 2023 3:52:00 PM
NTT DOCOMO to Launch Public Tender Offer for Common Stock of INTAGE HOLDINGS, Aiming to Conclude Capital and Business Alliance  
Thursday, September 7, 2023 3:28:00 PM
CENTRESTAGE ELITES unveils spring/summer 2024 collections  
Sept 7, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
HubSpot unveils HubSpot AI and new Sales Hub at INBOUND 2023  
Sept 7, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
Asia HSE Summit 2023
11  -  12   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
The Virtual MarTech Summit
19   September
Vietnam
Philippine Blockchain Week 2023
19  -  21   September
Manila, Philippines
China Energy Summit & Exhibition
20  -  21   September
Beijing, China
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
DAICON
22   September
Mumbai, India
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
WCIT|IDECS 2023
4  -  6   October
Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       