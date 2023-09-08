Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, September 8, 2023
Friday, 8 September 2023, 14:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Paessler
Paessler appoints Axoft Viet Nam as the new distributor in Vietnam

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Paessler, the IT monitoring expert, has appointed a new distribution partner, Axoft Viet Nam, in Vietnam to further strengthen its partner ecosystem in Southeast Asia. This new partnership will ensure the availability, performance, and security of the IT infrastructures of large enterprise clients in the country and across the APAC region.

"It is essential to Paessler that we bring a new distribution partner to serve our customer needs better in Vietnam. We are committed to investing in partnerships that enable our market growth to stay at the forefront of digital trends in APAC, allowing us to drive greater business impact for our clients. Through our partnership with Axoft Viet Nam, we continue to deepen our market engagement in sectors such as FSI, education, hospitality, manufacturing, real estate and in the domain of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), as we see them as key levers for growth there" said Felix Berndt, Regional Sales Manager for Asia Pacific.

Paessler has continued to see strong growth due to the market's increased need for better IT infrastructure monitoring to reduce risk, save time, maintain business continuity, access scalability, and stay compliant and flexible to the needs of its customers. The new partnership will enable Paessler to expand into new sectors and segments as industries continue to focus on digital transformation. Paessler aims to tap into the vendor ecosystems of the region's markets as it recognizes them as key growth opportunities for infrastructure monitoring.

"We want to make it easy for businesses in Vietnam to keep their IT infrastructures available at all times while maintaining a high standard for performance, security and accessibility," continued Felix. "We are always searching for valuable partners that not only fit well with Paessler's culture but also comprise technology experts that understand our solutions and can offer enterprises within their respective regions their unique perspectives. Together, we will aid businesses in their digital transformation journey and place them on the best path of success in the new digital landscape".

Paessler aims to increase its presence and market share in the APAC region, providing digital transformation opportunities and solutions to the market. The company is committed to enabling its customers everywhere to navigate the new normal, while also providing training to end-customers with a focus on supporting its channel partners through elevated partner programs to better serve the market.

"The cooperation between Paessler and Axoft Viet Nam will be an important step to develop new distribution channels and customers in the Vietnamese market. For us, growing the market for Paessler is part of Axoft's global business strategy", said Mr. Khoa Nguyen, Country Manager for Axoft Viet Nam.

About Paessler AG

Paessler believes monitoring plays a vital part in reducing humankind's consumption of resources. Monitoring data helps its customers save resources, from optimizing their IT, OT and IoT infrastructures to reducing energy consumption or emissions - for our future and our environment. That is why Paessler offers monitoring solutions for businesses across all industries and all sizes, from SMB to large enterprises. Paessler works with renowned partners, and together they tackle the monitoring challenges of an ever-changing world.

Since 1997, when Paessler first introduced PRTG Network Monitor, it has combined its in-depth monitoring knowledge with an innovative spirit. Today, more than 500,000 users in over 170 countries rely on PRTG and other Paessler solutions to monitor their complex IT, OT and IoT infrastructures. Paessler's products empower its customers to monitor everything, and thus help them optimize their resources. Learn more about Paessler and their products at www.paessler.com

About Axoft Viet Nam

Headquartered in London, UK, Axoft Viet Nam holds expertise in distributing solutions focused on cybersecurity, IT optimization & DevSecOps. We are also the number one distributor in CIS countries and now a part of Noventiq (ex- Softline Group), one of the biggest IT corporations in emerging markets. Axoft Viet Nam is a fully channel-operated organisation with 300 employees in 25 offices across 10 countries. We partner with over 1500 vendors and 3700 channel partners to provide products & services all over the globe. Our leading vendors in Vietnam include DNSSense, Acronis, Runecast, Wallarm, Inforwatch, Aqua, Sangfor, Sundray, Google VT (Virustotal), Nsfocus, Seceon, and Phishup.

Media Contact
PRecious Communications
Paessler@preciouscomms.com
+65 6303 0567

Paessler AG
press@paessler.com
www.paessler.com


