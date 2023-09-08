

Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(ACN Newswire - September 8, 2023) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV:GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that Mr Jack Perkowski, based in New Jersey USA, has joined the Company's board of directors effective 7 September, 2023. Mr Perkowski founded ASIMCO Technologies in 1994, and from 1994 to 2008, served as the Chairman of ASIMCO's Board of Directors and the company's Chief Executive Officer. Under Mr Perkowski's leadership, ASIMCO became one of the most important players in China's automotive components industry and gained a reputation for developing local management and integrating a broad-based China operation into the global economy. ASIMCO was later sold to Bain Capital in 2010 and is still regarded as one of the most successful automotive component manufacturing companies in China. Prior to moving to China, Mr Perkowski worked for twenty years on Wall Street where he was the head of Investment Banking at Paine Webber, a major securities firm that was eventually acquired by UBS in 2000. After leaving ASIMCO, Mr Perkowski founded JFP Holdings, a merchant banking firm focused on China, where he now serves as Chairman. GMG's CEO Craig Nicol stated, "I'm very excited to see Jack joining as a Director of the Company to support our progression into a commercial manufacturing operation - his finance and manufacturing entrepreneur experience and knowledge will be a great addition to the company and board - I very much look forward to working with him." Guy Outen, GMG's Chair added, "I'm delighted to welcome Jack to the board. His past successes at Paine Webber and ASIMCO and his knowledge in manufacturing and finance give me confidence that he will be a great asset to the board and in supporting GMG's significant aspirations." About GMG GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process. GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, with low cost inputs, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving paint), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). For further information, please contact: - Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company at craig.nicol@graphenemg.com, +61 415 445 223 - Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications, info@fcir.ca , +1 647 689 6041 Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the effective date on which Mr. Perkowski will join the board of director, and the contributions Mr. Perkowski will make to the Company in his capacity as a director. These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the effective date on which Mr. Perkowski joins the board of directors, and his contributions as a director differing from management's current expectations. In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the effective date on which Mr. Perkowski will join the board of directors, and the positive impact Mr. Perkowski will have on the Company's development in that role. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor. 