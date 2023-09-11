Monday, 11 September 2023, 10:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Q&M Dental Group Singapore Ltd Q&M Dental Group Sets the Gold Standard for Best Investor Relations at Singapore Corporate Awards - Awarded Best Investor Relations (Gold) for mid-caps (S$300m-S$1bn)

- CEO Dr. Ng Chin Siau Shares Insights on Upholding Principles of Transparency, Communication, and Trust

SINGAPORE, Sept 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Q&M Dental Group Limited is honoured to announce that it has received the prestigious "Best Investor Relations Award (Gold)" at the 18th Singapore Corporate Awards' ceremony held on 7 September 2023. The Award is given in recognition of Q&M Dental Group's commitment to maintaining transparency, communication, and excellence in investor relations.



Dr Ng Chin Siau, Group Chief Executive Officer of Q&M, said, "Winning the Best Investor Relations Award (Gold) is a testament to our unwavering commitment to uphold the highest standards in investor relations. We believe in the principles of transparency, open communication, and ethical conduct.



Our dedicated Finance and Investor Relations team works tirelessly to provide timely and reliable financial reporting, maintain regular communication through various channels, and ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements. For us, this award is not so much a final destination but a responsibility to continue setting benchmarks in investor relations."



Dr Ng added that he believes the Company garnered the award because it adheres to the best practices of investor relations which are:



1. Transparency and Disclosure: Transparent financial reporting and strict adherence to regulatory compliance.



2. Effective Communication: Q&M maintains a two-way dialogue with its shareholders and investment community, providing regular updates through press releases, investor meetings, and a dedicated IR section on its website.



3. Credibility and Trust: The accessibility of top management, including Dr. Ng Chin Siau (CEO) and Ms Melanie Ng (CFO), have been a cornerstone in building credibility and trust among investors.



4. Strategic Planning: Q&M Dental Group has been recognized for its clear communication of long-term vision and risk management strategies.



ShareInvestor and Waterbrooks Consultants are proud to be Q&M 's Investor Relations Partners. ShareInvestor (www.shareinvestorholdings.com) is a leading regional media and technology company, founded in 1999 to empower investors to make informed investment decisions. ShareInvestor focuses on providing investor relations, market data and investor education services, and operates the largest investor relations network in the region. It has over 130 employees in four countries (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia). Companies in the group includes investor relations/public relations firm, Waterbrooks Consultants Pte Ltd (www.waterbrooks.com.sg), and Investing Note Pte Ltd, Singapore's leading social media platform for investors, (www.investingnote.com).



*Singapore Corporate Awards (SCA) is jointly organised by Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA), Singapore Institute of Directors (SID) and The Business Times (BT). The SCA was launched in 2005 as the umbrella awards for exemplary corporate governance practices for listed companies in Singapore. It seeks to consolidate existing awards while introducing new awards in the area of excellent corporate governance.



The Best Investor Relations Award aims to recognise companies that embody the spirit of good corporate governance and corporate transparency by adopting and implementing best practices in investor relations.



Reference:

https://links.sgx.com/FileOpen/20230910_QnMBestIRAwardPressRelease.ashx?App=Announcement&FileID=772006



About Q&M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (QC7.SI)



Q&M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (QC7.SI) ("Q&M" or together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is a leading private dental healthcare group in Asia.



The Group owns the largest network of private dental outlets in Singapore, operating 106 dental outlets across the country. Underpinned by about 270 experienced dentists and over 350 supporting staff, the Group sees an average of 40,000 patient visits a month in Singapore. The Group also operates 5 medical clinics and a dental supplies and equipment distribution company.



Outside of Singapore, the Group has 44 dental clinics and a dental supplies and equipment distribution company in Malaysia. Q&M is also the substantial shareholder of Aoxin Q&M Dental Group Limited, a dental Group listed on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange that operates dental clinics and hospitals primarily in the north-eastern region of the PRC. The Group aims to expand its operations geographically and vertically through the value chain in Malaysia, the PRC and within the ASEAN region.



The Q&M College of Dentistry was established in 2019 to offer postgraduate dental education as part of its commitment to continual education and professional development of dentists. It offers Singapore's first private postgraduate diploma programme in clinical dentistry.



In 2020, the Group expanded into the medical laboratories and research industry with the strategic investment into Acumen Diagnostics Pte. Ltd. ("Acumen"). Currently, Acumen focuses on developing its range of medical research, tests and solutions to secure viable patents and to achieve successful commercialisation of the medical products in the near future.



The Group was listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX- ST") on 26 November 2009. For more information on the Group, please visit www.QandMDental.com.sg



