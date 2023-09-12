Monday, 11 September 2023, 18:19 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Denso DENSO Launches "Everycool," a Commercial Vehicle Cooling System for Trucks that Improves Cooling Efficiency and Reduces Environmental Impact - System Contributes to a Driver-Friendly and Environmentally-Conscious Logistics Industry -

KARIYA, JAPAN, Sept 11, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO CORPORATION has announced that it has developed "Everycool," an advanced cooling system that provides comfort and energy efficiency when a commercial vehicle's engine is off. This product will be available for purchase starting December(1) of this year in Japan through DENSO SOLUTION CORPORATION.

Everycool

DENSO is committed to realizing a "well-being cycle society" for the future in 2035 - a society filled with people's smiles by connecting and harmonizing "The Five Flows": "Free Movement of People," "Flow of Goods," "Energy Utilization," "Minimization of Resource Requirements," and the "Flow of Data." In the realm of "Flow of Goods," DENSO is focused on addressing challenges within the logistics industry, such as improving working conditions for truck drivers and achieving efficient energy utilization.



The newly developed "Everycool" by DENSO is a cooling system that can be used when a truck's engine is not running. It achieves the dual objectives of improving driver working conditions during hot summer seasons and reducing environmental impact and promoting efficient energy utilization by lowering fuel consumption.



Key Features of Everycool



Comfort and Energy Efficiency Combined:

"Everycool" leverages DENSO's expertise in air conditioning technology, directing cool air intensively towards the driver, enhancing comfort. Compared to traditional cabin-wide cooling systems in Japan, it reduces power consumption by approximately 57%,(2) achieving energy efficiency. As a result, it can be powered using the standard vehicle battery.



Compact and Lightweight:

Unlike conventional cooling systems that had separate indoor and outdoor fans for heat exchange, "Everycool" integrates the fan, enabling a single unit to perform the entire heat exchange. Additionally, it features a small electric compressor specially developed using in-vehicle technology. These two innovations result in a reduction of approximately 30% in size*2 and approximately 63% in weight(2) compared to conventional cooling systems in Japan. This compact design contributes to ensuring cabin space for drivers, enhancing the quality of their rest breaks, and supporting safe and efficient operations. Furthermore, its lightweight design minimally affects the cargo capacity, contributing to the maintenance of delivery efficiency.



Compatibility with a Wide Range of Vehicle Types:

The smaller size of "Everycool" compared to traditional cooling systems allows for installation without obstructing the rear window's(3) visibility, making it suitable for a variety of vehicle types, including not only large trucks but also medium-sized trucks, and tractor-trailers. It can be installed in both new and existing vehicles.



DENSO will continue to address challenges within the logistics industry and strive to provide new value that benefits society.



(1) Starting from December 2023, "Everycool" will be available for sale for certain large trucks. Sales for other vehicle models are planned for 2024 and beyond.

(2) The average value calculated from stationary air conditioners currently available on the market (according to DENSO's research).

(3) Rear Window: The window located at the rear of the vehicle, responsible for ensuring rearward visibility.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Denso

Sectors: Automotive

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

