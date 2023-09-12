Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Monday, 11 September 2023, 18:53 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
New Arena in Odaiba Aomi Area Scheduled to Open in Fall 2025 Named TOYOTA ARENA TOKYO

Toyota City, Japan, Sept 11, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota), Toyota Fudosan Co., Ltd. (Toyota Fudosan), and Toyota Alvark Tokyo Corporation (Toyota Alvark Tokyo) announced today that Toyota has acquired the naming rights for the new arena for the TOKYO A-ARENA PROJECT developed by the three companies and that the name has been decided as TOYOTA ARENA TOKYO. The new arena is being constructed in the Odaiba area (Aomi, Koto-ku) and is scheduled to open in fall 2025.


The name reflects Toyota's gratitude to sports and athletes who bring us courage and energy and its desire to continue supporting those who push the limits of sports and expand potential from the Project's location in Tokyo to all of Japan, and from Tokyo to the rest of the world.

Continuing forward under the concept of "discovering potential together!" the Arena is intended to be a place where a wide range of potentials are integrated and unleashed, particularly in the areas of sports, mobility, and sustainability, in cooperation with all of its partners.

Arena name

TOYOTA ARENA TOKYO

Logo design concept

The new arena logo features a silhouette (oval shape) of the main arena and a facade design (drape shape) as motifs. This design expresses the wide range of potentials that the arena will bring to the future, a feeling of dynamism, and the growing excitement of its visitors.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/38650021.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
Sept 11, 2023 10:52 HKT/SGT
World title for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing after Fuji win
Sept 11, 2023 09:52 HKT/SGT
One-two for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing's title protagonists in Greek epic
Sept 7, 2023 16:07 HKT/SGT
Woven by Toyota Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Sept 7, 2023 15:52 HKT/SGT
TMC Announces Changes to Organizational Structure, Executive Structure, and Senior Professional/Senior Management Employees
Sept 6, 2023 13:11 HKT/SGT
Toyota to Launch New Century in Japan
Sept 4, 2023 16:10 HKT/SGT
Japan awaits home heroes TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
Aug 30, 2023 13:36 HKT/SGT
Toyota: Sales, Production, and Export Results for July 2023
Aug 29, 2023 17:53 HKT/SGT
Toyota Motor Philippines celebrates love for cars with fans at its GAZOO Racing Festival
Aug 25, 2023 16:28 HKT/SGT
Twenty Teams Competing in the "Mobility for All" Category of TMF's Idea Contest Will Conduct Verification Testing at Mobility Resort Motegi on September 2-3
Aug 24, 2023 13:57 HKT/SGT
The Toyota Mobility Foundation and the Bali Provincial Government launch its "Sustainable Mobility Advancing Real Transformation" (SMART) program that aims to sustainably address mobility issues in Ubud, Bali
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       