

Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(ACN Newswire - September 11, 2023) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a progress update on its Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery technology ("G+AI Battery") being developed by GMG and the University of Queensland ("UQ"), and on the transition from coin cells to pouch cell format. The Company has now made initial G+AI Battery prototype pouch cells (see Figure 1), which have a storage capacity of over 500 mAh, with a nominal voltage of ~ 2 volts. This is a significant development as it shows the Company has matured the battery electro-chemistry and assembly techniques of producing pouch cells with over 10 layers of graphene coated cathode and aluminium foil anode. Figure 1: Typical G+AI Battery Pouch Cell Prototype To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/180189_gmg1_550.jpg The next step for the Company is to optimise the assembly techniques of the pouch cell prototypes. This is to achieve repeatable storage capacity of over 500 mAh cells in order to conduct a variety of standard testing conditions for comparative purposes. The Company then intends to pursue producing cells with over 20 double-layers to get a storage capacity of 1000 mAh by using an automatic coating machine, cathode laser cutting equipment, and a semi-automatic stacker, to achieve reproduceable cells for validation trials. The aforementioned reproduceable cells is to meet an objective for the Rio Tinto Joint Development Agreement. This target is to achieve a repeatable capacity of 1000 mAh by H1 2024 and then produce this pouch cell at scale by H1 2025. Figure 2: GMG Pouch Cell Prototype Development Process To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/180189_gmg2.png Battery Technology Readiness Level The battery technology readiness level ("BTRL") of the Graphene Aluminium-Ion technology has progressed to Level 4 (see Figure 3). GMG is currently optimizing electrochemical behaviour for pouch cells via ongoing laboratory experimentation. Figure 3: Battery Technology Readiness Level Source: “The Battery Component Readiness Level (BC-RL) Framework: A

technology-specific development framework”, Matthew Greenwood et al To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/180189_gmg3.png Next Steps Toward Commercialisation & Market Applications The Company continues to see a broad range of applications for a completed GMG Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery - utilising its ultra-high power-density and nominal energy density characteristics. A range of global companies have confidentially expressed their interest in working with GMG in the following vertical sectors: - Diesel engine replacement (high load and power requirements) - Energy storage (in front of, or behind the meter) - Personal electronics (fast charging and long life) - Aviation (including vertical take-off and landing) - Electric vehicles - Other applications Next Generation Battery Performance GMG's next generation Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery performance data (as tested and calculated on coin cells), as compared to the most commonly available lithium-ion batteries, is shown below in Figure 4, with a list of its beneficial characteristics. Performance results for the pouch cells could be significantly different and will be communicated upon successfully producing a 1000 mAh+ battery pouch cell, and testing has been completed. Figure 4: Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery Comparative Performance Data (for coin cells) To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/180189_787c8634f4c2f806_005full.jpg GMG's 4 critical business objectives are: Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability About GMG GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process. GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving paint), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). For further information please contact: Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of the Company at craig.nicol@graphenemg.com, +61 415 445 223

Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications Investor Relations, leo@fcir.ca, +1 647 689 6041 www.graphenemg.com Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the testing and validation of the graphene quality produced in the Company's production process, the economical sustainability of scaling the graphene and battery production processes, the ongoing improvement of graphene quality from the GMG graphene production process and the G+AI Battery performance, the engineering and development of the coin cell and pouch cell with respect to the current battery performance estimates and calculations, the timing and considerations of potential FIDs, anticipated timelines for commercial production, anticipated next steps for the further development of the Company's products, the development and viability of GMG's production facilities, and the location of GMG's production facilities. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the deployment of the Company's resources, that the Company will not be able to test or validate the battery grade quality of graphene needed for its products, that it will not be economically sustainable to scale the graphene or battery manufacturing processes, that the quality of the graphene manufactured by GMG and the performance of the G+AI Battery will not set out to be as estimated, calculated or improve, that the Company will not be able to further develop the coin cell and pouch cell technologies, and the timing or results of any FID. Such risk factors may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to research, develop and test its products within anticipated timelines, and that results of testing and development data will be consistent with anticipated results and estimates, and the market demand for the Company's products. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180189





