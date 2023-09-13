Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 19:39 HKT/SGT
Q2 Metals Discovers New Spodumene Pegmatite Occurences and Extends the Mia Lithium Exploration Trend to 9.7 Kilometres

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2023) - Q2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: QTWO) (OTCQB: QUEXF) (FSE: 458) ("Q2" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its surface mapping and rock sampling activities at the Mia Lithium Property (the "Property") located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec.

Four new spodumene pegmatite occurrences1 have been discovered on the Mia Exploration Trend (see Figure 1). Three of the outcropping pegmatite zones are located between the previously known Mia and Carte mineralized zones (see previous Q2 announcement from June 29, 2023). The other new discovery is located 1,400 metres northeast of the Carte Zone, thus extending the distance between the lithium mineralized occurrences on the trend to 9.7 kilometres.

A total of 136 individual pegmatite outcrops have been mapped along the Mia Exploration Trend (see Figure 1). Rock samples have been collected at these sites to confirm the presence of lithium or indicator elements which may suggest the presence of lithium nearby. The majority of the pegmatite outcrops along the Mia Exploration Trend exhibit a similar mineralogy and texture compared with the outcrops that have confirmed spodumene.

To date, 212 rock samples have been collected on the Property since re-mobilization. The crew will continue the current mapping and sampling campaign until September 15. Following that, Q2 will return mid-October to begin its drill program starting at the Mia Zone. It is anticipated that drilling will continue until weather conditions become unfavorable, and then return once again during frozen ground conditions in January, 2024.

"The work completed thus far in a short amount of time back on the Property has exceeded my expectations. The true scale of the Mia Trend is unfolding with our work, and sets the stage for our follow up core drilling campaign," said Neil McCallum, VP Exploration for Q2 Metals.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/180441_9c4c235e542c3a39_001.jpg
Figure 1. Mia Lithium Property Summary, September 2023

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/180441_9c4c235e542c3a39_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/180441_9c4c235e542c3a39_002.jpg
Figure 2. Photos, new spodumene samples and Carte Zone Outcrop, Mia Property

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/180441_9c4c235e542c3a39_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

Neil McCallum, B.Sc., P.Geol, is a registered permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed the technical information in this news release. Mr. McCallum is a director and VP Exploration of Q2.

About Q2 Metals Corp

Q2 Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently advancing exploration of its 8,668-ha flagship Mia Lithium Property in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory of Quebec, Canada which is host to the Mia Li-1 and Mia Li-2 lithium occurrences. The Company also owns the Stellar Lithium Property with 77 claims totaling 3,972-ha, located approximately six kilometres north of its Mia Lithium Property.

Q2 is also exploring the highly prospective Big Hill and Titan gold projects covering approximately 110 km² in the Talgai Goldfields of the broader Warwick-Texas District of Queensland, Australia, hosting 54 high-grade historical gold mines.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Alicia Milne
President & CEO
Alicia@Q2metals.com

Jason McBride
Corporate Communications
Jason@Q2metals.com

Telephone: 1 (800) 482-7560
E-mail: info@Q2metals.com

Follow the Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Accordingly, all statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, any statements or plans regard the geological prospects of the Company's properties and the future exploration endeavors of the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same. Readers are cautioned that mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business and accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 Cautionary Statement- Q2 cautions that visual observations of spodumene should not be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analysis, which are required to determine the grade of the mineralisation. Analytical information will be reported when received.

