HONG KONG, Sept 15, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited ("CITIC Telecom", SEHK: 1883) is pleased to announce the launch of new points of presence (PoP) in Brazil following the deployment of a PoP in India early this year to keep pace with customer business development. The new PoPs boost the company's full service coverage and resource deployment in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) to deliver faster and seamless global connectivity, provide a full spectrum of integrated "Cloud, Network, Intelligence, Security" services globally, helping enterprises accelerate international operations and high-quality digitization development.



This year marks the 10th anniversary of China's "Belt and Road Initiative", accompanied by the expansion of BRICS with the addition of new member countries, emerging markets and developing countries in BRICS create vast market, trading and investment opportunities, and also strengthen technological innovation and business collaboration across different industries. As a leading Global-local DICT service provider, CITIC Telecom is fully committed to joining hands with CITIC Group and its subsidiaries, leveraging synergies, to actively respond to the "Belt and Road Initiative" to accelerate global resource deployment, strengthen digital infrastructure and provide robust support for the strategic development of a digital China.



Mr. Brook Wong, Chief Executive Officer of CITIC Telecom CPC, said, "CITIC Telecom CPC keeps pace with the digital era and demonstrated unwavering dedication in implementing national strategies. We have not only taken a lead in forming a unique international collaboration network in the "Belt and Road" region, along RCEP countries, the Greater Bay Area and other regions, but have also leveraged our extensive global resources and full spectrum of intelligent ICT products and services to enhance service coverage in BRICS, seamlessly connect China-Asia-Africa Economic Corridor for multinational companies, and accelerate the digital transformation of diverse industries. The addition of two new PoPs in India and Brazil this year delivers elevated levels of security, efficiency and exceptional services to global customers. This demonstrates our dedication to the high-quality development of the "Belt and Road" strategy while fueling new growth for the digital economy in countries along the Belt & Road, and driving the digital transformation of customers across the regions."



Implementing Globalization Core Value and Fostering High-quality "Belt and Road" Development

CITIC Telecom CPC puts customers first, keeps pace with customer business development in expanding network coverage, deepens information security framework, and supports customers to remain competitive in both international markets and local operations. With "Innovation Never Stops" motto, world-class ICT infrastructure and Global-Local capabilities, CITIC Telecom CPC's global network resources have covered five continents around the world, seamlessly connecting over 165 points POPs in which more than 100 PoPs are located in over 80 major business cities in China to address multinational enterprise demands across the globe.



CITIC Telecom CPC's network coverage in BRICS is further strengthened with the new PoPs in India and Brazil. They have completed its global service deployment, enhanced network security and reliability, scalability, cost effectiveness and provided exceptional user experience. CITIC Telecom CPC's "Cloud, Network, Intelligence, Security" integrated platform includes MPLS private network, SDWAN network connectivity, SASE and security suites, and comprehensive cloud solutions, addressing the infrastructure needs of multinational companies for local operations, fully supporting enterprise innovations, developing a digital and intelligent landscape, and further expanding global business.



Mr Brook Wong added, "Anchored by our motto "Innovation Never Stops", we consistently adhere to our core value and commitment of providing customers with superior services. As a Global-local DICT service provider, CITIC Telecom CPC will continue to enhance global network deployment while fostering innovative service resources, enabling us to deliver more customized and localized ICT solutions to our valued customers. We empower enterprises in seizing opportunities brought forward by the "Belt and Road Initiative" and swiftly adapting to the ever-changing business environment. We remain steadfast in our commitment to be the trusted DICT service partner for customers."



About CITIC Telecom CPC

We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT(TM) private network solutions, TrustCSI(TM) information security solutions, DataHOUSE(TM) cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD(TM) cloud computing solutions.



With the motto "Innovation Never Stops," we leverage innovative technologies, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into business value for our customers. As an enterprise digital transformation partner, we strive to help our customers achieve industry-leading positions, high agility, and cost-efficiency through digitalization.



With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across nearly 160 countries and regions, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect over 165 points of presence (POPs), 60+ SDWAN gateways, 21 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and three dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). We are certified with a series of international certifications, including SD-WAN Ready, ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, to ensure our services compliance with international standards and resources for enterprises. We offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers.

For more information, please visit www.citictel-cpc.com



Media Contacts:



Catherine Yuen

CITIC Telecom CPC

(852) 2170 7536

Email: catherine.yuen@citictel-cpc.com







