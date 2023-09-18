Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, September 18, 2023
Monday, 18 September 2023, 12:31 HKT/SGT
Niche-Tech Semiconductor Materials Limited Commits to Developing its Core Business and Leading Industry Progress
Subsidiary Niche-Tech Kasier (Shantou) Limited Recognised as the Fifth Batch of National-level "Specialised and Sophisticated - Little Giant" Enterprises

Hong Kong / ACN Newswire / September 18, 2023 / The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology ("MIIT")'s "14th Five-Year Plan for Promoting the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises ("SMEs")" has announced that it is necessary to establish a "one million, one hundred thousand, ten thousand, a thousand" SMEs gradient cultivation system, which aims for China to nurture 1 million innovative SMEs, 100,000 provincial-level specialized and sophisticated SMEs, 10,000 specialised and sophisticated - Little Giant enterprises, and around 1,000 individual champions in the manufacturing industry. It plans to do this through the "dual innovation" of SMEs from 2021 to 2025, which will guide SMEs to gradually strengthen their comprehensive strength.

Previously, the fifth batch of national-level specialised and sophisticated - Little Giant SMEs were announced, and 3,671 enterprises have been selected. National-level specialised and sophisticated - Little Giant enterprises are recognized at a high level with stringent assessment conditions and are required to satisfy the six indicators of specialization, sophistication, uniqueness, newness, chain, and product, being the leaders of specialized and sophisticated SMEs. These are the championing enterprises that adhere to the development strategy of specialization, and typically specialize in niche sectors, with strong innovation capability, high market shares, mastery of key core technologies and excellent quality. From the perspective of industry distribution, over 60% of specialised and sophisticated - Little Giants enterprises belong to the basic industrial field, while over 80% belong to strategic emerging industries and related service sectors. The industry distribution is highly concentrated, which is an important support to ensure the stability of the supply chain and industrial chain.

At the beginning of this year, Niche-Tech Kaiser (Shantou) Limited ("Shantou Niche-Tech"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Niche-Tech Semiconductor Materials Limited (the "Company" or "Niche-Tech"), was recognised as a provincial-level "specialised and sophisticated" Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise of Guangdong Province in 2022. After that, the Shantou Niche-Tech achieved another milestone by being recognised as a national-level specialised and sophisticated - Little Giant enterprise, which is a high affirmation and recognition of Shantou Niche-Tech’s comprehensive strength in technology, product capability, innovation capability and market competitiveness. Shantou Niche-Tech has been dedicated to the innovative research and development of specialized materials for professional semiconductors and microelectronic components since its establishment. It has continuously explored and discovered new technologies in this field. Over the past seventeen years, leveraging its technical expertise, Shantou Niche-Tech has consistently introduced new and improved products, providing superior quality solutions to customers worldwide.

Niche-Tech is one of the leading companies in the domestic semiconductor packaging materials industry, co-founded by Professor Stephen Chow and Dr. Felix Chow in 2006. The main business focuses on the research and development, manufacturing, and sales of high-precision wire bonding, potting materials, adhesive materials and other high-tech materials specifically designed for semiconductor packaging. Niche-Tech has always insisted on innovation as the driving force, focusing on the research and development of advanced packaging materials, which are well-recognized by the market. Additionally, Niche-Tech has developed a new copper alloy bonding wire specially for the Power IC and IGBT products, which has been validated and recognized by top-tier customers in the PRC. Furthermore, considering the rapid development of 5G networks, Niche-Tech will continue to invest more resources in upstream packaging materials for the 5G industry, creating another growth opportunity for the company.

With policy support and increasing demand, the semiconductor industry is experiencing a significant upswing, carrying immense potential for development. As a leading player of the industry, Niche-Tech consolidates its core business development and breaks down the barriers of imported semiconductor packaging materials with technological innovation. By promoting domestic production, Niche-Tech is continuously enhancing its level of specialization, leading the industry toward continuous advancement.

 




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Electronics
