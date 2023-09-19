Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Tuesday, 19 September 2023, 04:09 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Sonim Technologies, Inc
Sonim Hits Another Milestone: Tier-One Carrier in Australia Selects Premium Mobile Hotspot for 2024 Lineup
Sonim's global momentum builds across mobile broadband

San Diego, California--(ACN Newswire - September 19, 2023) - Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM), today announced another significant milestone in its growth strategy - a tier-one carrier in Australia has chosen to introduce Sonim's premium mobile hotspot from its new connected solutions product line to its consumer and business customers. This new commitment signals Sonim's successful market penetration into Australia and propels its growth trajectory for 2024.

"At Sonim, we strive to deliver high-quality, cost-effective and reliable connectivity products, ensuring everyone can enjoy superior 5G experiences," shared Simon Rayne, SVP and General Manager of EMEA and APAC at Sonim. "This latest adoption by another major carrier is a powerful endorsement of our innovative business model and mission to disrupt the industry. This most recent commitment further solidifies our three-pronged growth strategy - enhancing carrier partnerships, diversifying our product portfolio, and broadening our global presence. The market's positive response to our new product lines is an exciting indication that we are on the right path to achieving our future objectives."

With the mobile hotspot market in the U.S., Canada, and now Australia poised to welcome millions of new devices1 in the coming year, Sonim stands ready to make a significant impact in this market.

Our premium mobile hotspot unites global 5G bands with advanced design features such as SRS antenna switching and a robust rechargeable battery. It also integrates the cutting-edge Wi-Fi? 7 technology, and Snapdragon? X75 5G Modem-RF System, the world's first 5G Advanced-ready Modem-RF System, as well as stringent security measures, and Sonim's signature durability and reliability. Endorsed by the company's rigorous 12-point rugged performance standards (RPD) and IP military and industrial-grade ratings, this device is set to revolutionize the standards of mobile connectivity, ensuring it can weather any challenges life throws its way.

"Snapdragon X75 is designed to enable OEMs like Sonim to create and deliver next-generation experiences, and we're proud to work with them in empowering Australian users to fully benefit from strong 5G connectivity," said Sunil Patil, vice president product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

To learn more, contact sales@sonimtech.com. For executive interviews, contact pr@sonimtech.com.

1Statista. (2023, August). The number of mobile broadband connections in Australia is forecasted to continuously increase by a total of four million connections (+11.76 percent) between 2024 and 2028. Retrieved from https://www.statista.com/forecasts/1144478/mobile-broadband-subscriptions-in-australia.

###

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.
Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices, including phones, wireless internet data devices, tablets and accessories designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States-including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon-as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada-Bell, Rogers and TELUS Mobility. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are also sold through distributors in North America and Europe. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Media Contact
Anette Gaven
M: 619-993-3058
pr@sonimtech.com

Investor Relations Contact
Matt Kreps
M: 214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to, among other things, the declaring and reaffirming of Sonim's business strategy and objectives, Sonim's future financial performance and results of operations, the successful expansion of Sonim's market presence, Sonim's ability to grow and to capitalize the market opportunity, and the effect of the described events on Sonim's results of operation. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by Sonim, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "future," "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "intend," "estimate," "continue," or similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: Sonim's lack of prior experience in the sector of data devices; Sonim may experience material delays in realizing its projected timelines; Sonim's ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position; Sonim's ability to continue to develop solutions to address user needs effectively, including its next generation products; anticipated sales levels of both new and legacy products; Sonim's reliance on its channel partners to generate a substantial majority of its revenues; the limited operating history in Sonim's markets; Sonim's ongoing restructuring and transformation of its business; the variation of Sonim's quarterly results; the lengthy customization and certification processes for Sonim's wireless carries customers; the impact of global macroeconomic events, inflation, and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the other risk factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Sonim's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly filings on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180996




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Sonim Technologies, Inc
Sectors: Telecoms, 5G
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Innovative MedTech Welcomes Visionary Entrepreneur Frederick Schilling to its Corporate Advisory Board  
Sept 19, 2023 21:30 HKT/SGT
Syndesis Health and InSyBio Partner in Predictive Modelling and Biomarker Discovery  
Sept 19, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
Dazz Cloud Security Remediation Platform Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace  
Sept 19, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
StrategINK Solutions Presents DAICON, co-powered by Google & Sada Systems  
Sept 19, 2023 20:51 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Industrial Products to Launch High-capacity Multi-port EV Charger that Contributes to the Expansion of Charging Infrastructure and Growth of EVs towards the Realization of a Decarbonized Society  
Tuesday, September 19, 2023 7:06:00 PM
Worksport Signs Long Term Agreement with Customer for US Factory Product and Expects US$16,000,000 in Annual Sales, Marking Significant Growth and Demand at NY Factory  
Sept 19, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
HotelRunner Acquires PayPad in a Strategic Move Into On-Premise Sales Operations  
Sept 19, 2023 15:18 HKT/SGT
HUB.ID Summit returns, targeting investment in Digital Startups  
Sept 19, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
Honda and Toray Begin Joint Demonstration of Closed-loop Recycling of Nylon Resin  
Tuesday, September 19, 2023 11:07:00 AM
Mercury Securities Group Berhad Debuts on ACE Market  
Sept 19, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Philippine Blockchain Week 2023
19  -  21   September
Manila, Philippines
China Energy Summit & Exhibition
20  -  21   September
Beijing, China
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
DAICON
22   September
Mumbai, India
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
WCIT|IDECS 2023
4  -  6   October
Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
ABC Conclave
7  -  8   October
Dubai, UAE
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       