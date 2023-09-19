Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Tuesday, 19 September 2023, 09:05 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Fujitsu strengthens DX consulting capabilities with plans to acquire Australian consultancy MF & Associates - investing for government and healthcare customer success

Tokyo and Sydney, Sept 19, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Fujitsu Australia Limited today announced plans to acquire Australian digital transformation (DX) consultancy, MF & Associates. The acquisition will strengthen Fujitsu’s management, technology and cyber security consulting capabilities, particularly within the public sector and healthcare industries in Australia.

Founded in 2019, Canberra-based MF & Associates marks Fujitsu’s fifth acquisition since 2021 in the ANZ region, as part of a strategic global M&A plan to strengthen business delivery capabilities in key areas. MF & Associates will complement Fujitsu’s recent acquisitions of Microsoft specialist oobe and cyber security firm InPhySec to bolster Fujitsu’s security offerings in Australia.

The latest acquisition marks an important development in the strategy for Fujitsu Uvance, which focuses on the resolution of societal issues and contributes to customer growth through cross industry digital solutions. The vision for Fujitsu Uvance includes a significant expansion of its consulting capabilities of up to 10,000 dedicated staff by fiscal year 2025, to create a robust organisation that can quickly address customers’ business issues, propose solutions and offerings, and execute on delivery at scale.

Graeme Beardsell, CEO, Fujitsu Asia Pacific said, “Fujitsu continues to invest in exceptional DX companies to accelerate our customers’ success. We’re experiencing a growing demand for consulting and cyber security capabilities, and we are delighted to welcome MF & Associates’ team of highly experienced consultants to Fujitsu to support our customers’ needs.

“At Fujitsu we aim to digitally transform businesses to drive positive, lasting change, for our environment, economies and societies and MF & Associates’ team of experts will further support us in achieving these goals.”

Managing Director, Mat Franklin, MF & Associates, said, “We’re excited to become a part of one of the leading global technology companies and to introduce Fujitsu’s impressive technology innovations to our clients.

“Like Fujitsu, we pride ourselves on having a strong purpose-led approach to the way we do business and we’re thrilled with the synergies this will create for our existing and future clients on their digital transformation journeys.”

MF & Associates will operate as a standalone Fujitsu company, retaining its independent identity and all team members. It will be re-branded ‘MF & A, a Fujitsu company’ and will operate under the continued leadership of Mat Franklin, Managing Director, who will report to Stuart Kilduff, CEO, oobe, a Fujitsu Company.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.

About MF & Associates

MF & Associates is a Canberra-based company, whose strong dedication to fostering an inclusive and empathy-led workforce is making a difference for its clients across management, technology and cyber security consulting. MF & Associates aims to be the most trusted and ethical consulting organisation, doing good work for its clients and doing right by its people. With a young history and a strong focus on diversity, the team at MF & Associates has consistently delivered innovative solutions to its valued clients over the past few years and is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Press Contacts
Fujitsu Limited
Public and Investor Relations Division
E-mail: Fujitsu@redhavas.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Sectors: CyberSecurity
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Fujitsu Ltd Links

http://www.fujitsu.com

https://plus.google.com/+Fujitsu

https://www.facebook.com/FujitsuJapan

https://twitter.com/Fujitsu_Global

https://www.youtube.com/user/FujitsuOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/fujitsu/

Fujitsu Ltd
Sept 19, 2023 09:34 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu launches new offering to support sustainable enterprise transformation as Japan's first premium supplier for RISE with SAP
Sept 15, 2023 09:23 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and the Linux Foundation launch Fujitsu's automated machine learning and AI fairness technologies as Linux Foundation hosted open source projects
Sept 14, 2023 09:33 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and Baptist Health South Florida transform operating room scheduling with newly launched solution to boost utilization rates and the financial health of the surgical discipline
Sept 13, 2023 09:19 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu pioneering supply chain CO2 visualization with successful participation in WBCSD PACT Implementation program
Sept 4, 2023 11:35 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu acquires Thailand-based SAP consultancy Innovation Consulting Services, underpinning M&A growth strategy and accelerating SAP capabilities in Asia Pacific
Aug 28, 2023 10:16 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu develops pioneering millimeter-wave chip technology for 5G radio units
Aug 28, 2023 09:23 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu accelerates plans to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its supply chain, setting fiscal 2040 as new target
Aug 23, 2023 09:55 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu, ISID, DIPRO start collaboration to realize DX in the manufacturing industry
Aug 8, 2023 09:31 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu to provide Cargotec with global workplace and infrastructure IT services enhancing user experience and increasing productivity
Aug 2, 2023 09:36 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu deploys AI customer service solution for field trials at supermarket chain in Japan
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       