  Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Tuesday, 19 September 2023, 09:34 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu launches new offering to support sustainable enterprise transformation as Japan's first premium supplier for RISE with SAP

Fujitsu Limited today announced that it will develop and launch a comprehensive cloud ERP solution that supports sustainable transformation of enterprises as the first premier supplier from Japan. This announcement makes Fujitsu the first SAP ® partner from Japan to offer business transformation, technical managed services, and infrastructure in connection with RISE with SAP.

As clients look to adopt hybrid cloud strategies, moving the workloads and applications that are the backbone of their enterprise operation requires a highly secured and reliable cloud environment. The RISE with SAP premium supplier offering provides technology and technical managed services to make it easier for clients to embrace a hybrid cloud approach and move mission-critical workloads from SAP solutions to the cloud.

By launching RISE with SAP, premium supplier option via Higher with Fujitsu, clients in Japan will have the tools to help accelerate their business transformations. Fujitsu will start offering the solution under “Fujitsu Uvance” to customers in Japan in January 2024 and plans to expand the offering stepwise to the global market.

The new solution brings Fujitsu’s expertise in the construction of mission-critical core systems for customers in various industries together with SAP's cutting-edge cloud technologies and best practices packaged in RISE with SAP. With the offering, Fujitsu aims to support customers in their modernization process and their smooth migration to cloud environments, ultimately contributing to sustainable business growth.

Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE for SAP Product Engineering, comments:

“Today, it is more critical than ever for businesses to move to the cloud where they can adapt to changing conditions and innovate faster. Successful transformations, enabled through RISE with SAP, rely on a strong ecosystem. Building on many years of collaboration between SAP and Fujitsu, we combine our strengths to bring business transformation to new heights, starting from the Japanese market and beyond.”

Yoshinami Takahashi, SEVP, Global Business Solutions Business Group, Fujitsu Limited, comments:

"We are very excited to announce the expansion of our strategic partnership with SAP and the launch of a new solution. To further drive our vision for “Business Applications,” one of the key focus areas under "Fujitsu Uvance" to support our customers through a sustainable business transformation, we will work with SAP as a premium supplier for RISE with SAP to support customers’ core operations and accelerate their digital transformation.”

Background

Recent supply chain and geopolitical risks present an ongoing challenge to various businesses. Enterprises need to be able to respond to changes in their business environment in an agile and resilient manner to improve competitiveness and achieve sustainable management. To this end, demand for solutions to support enterprises’ modernization of mission-critical systems and their move to the cloud continues to increase globally.

Fujitsu and SAP have been working together for many years to provide core systems and business solutions to customers in a variety of industries. Fujitsu, which has longstanding expertise in building and operating mission-critical systems, becomes the first premium supplier from Japan for RISE with SAP, helping clients accelerate their journey to SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

Features of the new offering1. Leveraging know-how in construction and operations of mission-critical systems

For fifty years, Fujitsu has been providing system configuration and operational services to support customers’ core business operations. By shifting its expertise in the construction and operation of mission-critical systems to the cloud, Fujitsu will contribute to the realization of high-quality construction and operations of RISE with SAP. Fujitsu will utilize delivery services provided by its approximately 16,000 system developers and operation engineers located at Fujitsu’s seven Global Delivery Centers (GDCs) worldwide and the expertise of 7,000 employees specialized on delivery to Japanese customers, and further leverage its know-how in the construction and operations of SAP solutions and automation technologies, to provide high-quality RISE with SAP services globally.

2. Combination with other SAP solutions to provide comprehensive support for customers’ DX

As a premium supplier for RISE with SAP, Fujitsu will offer solutions that address customers’ challenges during different phases of their digital transformation (DX), including consulting services during the concept planning phase, SAP S/4HANA conversion services during the implementation phase, and assessment services during cloud migration, to offer customers comprehensive support in their DX. In addition, Fujitsu will also offer a variety of its other SAP-related solutions to meet customers’ individual needs.

Future plans and targets

Fujitsu aims to deliver RISE with SAP, premium supplier option via Higher with Fujitsu to 200 customers globally by fiscal 2026.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.

