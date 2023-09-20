

PALO ALTO, CA / ACN Newswire / September 19, 2023 / Dazz, the global leader in cloud security remediation, announced today that the Dazz Remediation Cloud is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling Google Cloud customers to easily acquire and deploy the company's solution as part of their strategy to safely modernize development and scale cloud operations. The Dazz platform uniquely allows customers to graph their code-to-cloud environment for visibility into the entire software development lifecycle and across all security controls. The company's patented AI, automation, data correlation, and root cause analysis technology helps security and engineering teams rapidly discover, prioritize and fix misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, API insecurities, and secrets in code - all in a developer-friendly workflow. Since a typical enterprise has more than 70 security controls that are each capable of producing thousands of alerts daily, Dazz is a game changer for resource-constrained security teams, who can use the platform to slash the time it takes to investigate and fix issues from days to hours by eliminating manual, time-consuming processes. "Security is top-of-mind for enterprises moving to the cloud, and we're thrilled to be working with Google Cloud to help customers reduce the risks of modern application development," said Merav Bahat, Dazz's co-founder and CEO. "Security and cloud engineering teams can now easily add Dazz to their tech stack via the Google Cloud Marketplace and accelerate digital transformation knowing they will be able to rapidly and permanently fix the issues that matter most to the business." Since coming out of stealth in December 2021, Dazz holds the industry's highest mileage in investigating and pinpointing root causes in hundreds of millions of security issues across dozens of customers, many in the Fortune 500. Customers experience significant business and security benefits. According to a recent IDC research paper, Dazz customers: Spend 44% less time identifying root causes

Spend 38% less time researching issues

Are 21% quicker to fix issues "As a part of their digital transformation strategies, many enterprises are seeking solutions that help them better identify and address security threats," says Dai Vu, Managing Director, Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud. "Now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, Dazz is helping to accelerate security cloud remediation for security and engineering teams." About Dazz

Dazz accelerates cloud remediation for security and engineering teams. The Dazz Remediation Cloud maps your code-to-cloud pipelines, reduces your security alerts to their key root causes, and remediates issues right in the developer's workflow. With Dazz, you gain full pipeline visibility, cut through alert noise, increase the value of existing tools, and shrink your risk window by reducing time to remediate. Visit us at dazz.io and follow us on Twitter at @dazz_io and LinkedIn at dazz-io. Contact Information Tamar Harel

Head of US Office, STLV

tamar@shalomtelaviv.com

+972508879311





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Dazz

Sectors: Daily Finance, Cloud & Enterprise, CyberSecurity, Daily News, Digitalization, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

