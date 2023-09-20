Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Global Citizen Forum Unveils Earth Age - the Second Chapter of the Butterfly Effect Trilogy

RAS AL KHAIMAH CITY, UAE / ACN Newswire / September 20, 2023 / Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the Global Citizen Forum is proud to announce the highly anticipated second chapter of its trilogy, The Butterfly Effect: Earth Age. Hosted alongside COP28 and in Ras Al Khaimah, the nature Emirate of the UAE, the event takes place December 6-7, 2023, and will help focus the world's attention on humanity's quest for a sustainable future. 

Held in partnership with the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), the transformative two-day experience will delve deeper into the core elements that shape our world: Fire, Water, Earth, Air, and Humanity, the fifth and most crucial element. By exploring the symbolism of these elements, Earth Age aims to ignite a passion for solving the challenges we face as a species and explore how we can overcome them together - reemerging with a renewed sense of purpose to build a sustainable future we can be proud to leave behind for coming generations.

"We are the architects of our planet's future. By harnessing the elements, we can tap into the wisdom of nature and use it as a guide to relate to ourselves, each other, and the world around us," commented Armand Arton, Founder and Chairman of the Global Citizen Forum. "As global citizens, we are at the core of directing the natural flow of evolution, and therefore are responsible for its path."

Embracing Ras Al Khaimah's breathtaking coastline, the Summit will feature captivating beachside experiences, immersive participatory workshops and thought-provoking panel discussions, culminating in a star-studded gala fundraiser. Earth Age is also expected to create history with the first-ever underwater panel on coral reef restoration, in partnership with OceanShot and PADI, highlighting the urgent need for environmental action.

"We look forward to hosting the Global Citizen Forum for a third year in a row, which demonstrates our commitment to an inclusive and sustainable future. We are focused on creating a tourism industry that benefits not only responsible travelers but also our economy, community and natural environment," explains Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

At the culmination of the Summit, the Global Citizen Forum will collaborate with its community to develop a manifesto for future global citizens. Emphasizing meaningful action, transparency, sustainable policy changes, environmental justice, and responsible resource utilization, the Global Citizen Manifesto will uncover and define the elements needed to create lasting change for today and tomorrow.

Held last year, the first chapter in the trilogy - The Butterfly Effect: Human Metamorphosis - hosted an extraordinary gathering of visionaries and changemakers, transcending boundaries and igniting conversations on a multitude of pressing global challenges. With over 650 attendees from 90 countries, the Summit featured an impressive lineup of international icons, including Grammy Award-winning artists Ricky Martin, Wyclef Jean, and Ashanti, bestselling author and alternative medicine pioneer Deepak Chopra, former FBI negotiator Chris Voss, as well as regional superstars like renowned Virgin Radio presenter Kris Fade, and Huda Beauty founders Huda and Mona Kattan.

The stage is now set for an unparalleled journey of discovery, reflection and exploration that awaits at The Butterfly Effect: Earth Age.

About Global Citizen Forum
The Global Citizen Forum is a Canadian non-profit organization driven by a global community of leaders and catalyzers unlocking the potential of global citizenship. Through a series of curated events and experiences, GCF's community gathers from across the globe for their Annual Summit to bridge dialogue with action for traceable, transparent, and measurable impact.

www.globalcitizenforum.org | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Linkedin | YouTube

About Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA)
Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) was established in May 2011 under the government of Ras Al Khaimah. RAKTDA aims to develop the Emirate's tourism infrastructure and establish Ras Al Khaimah as a world-class destination for leisure and business travel, creating sustainable investment opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. In order to achieve its goals, the Authority has a government mandate to license, regulate and monitor the Emirate's tourism and hospitality industry.

www.visitrasalkhaimah.com | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube

About Ras Al Khaimah
Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its diverse landscape, from 64km of beaches to deserts and imposing mountains, as well as its rich history, dating back 7,000 years. It has many archaeological sites, four of which have been shortlisted on UNESCO's tentative list of World Heritage Sites. The Emirate's Jebel Jais, which is the highest mountain in the UAE, boasts attractions including Jebel Jais Flight, the world's longest zip line at almost 3km, and 1484 by Puro, the UAE's highest restaurant. Ras Al Khaimah is centrally located at the modern crossroads between Europe, Asia and Africa, with one-third of the world's population within four hours of flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa region and beyond. The Emirate boasts one of the most diverse economies in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 30% of the Emirate's GDP - a critical advantage that enhances Ras Al Khaimah's economic flexibility and strength. Ras Al Khaimah has been rated in the 'A' range by Fitch and Standard & Poor's international ratings agencies for 15 years. Ras Al Khaimah is a multicultural society, with a population of 0.4 million people in 2023. With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up and a competitive and affordable cost of living, Ras Al Khaimah is the informed choice for business, lifestyle and exploration.

Contact Information
Blair Metcalfe 
media@globalcitizenforum.org




