

IRVINE, CA / ACN Newswire / September 20, 2023 / Accurate Background, the largest independent global provider of compliant background checks, drug and health screening, and monitoring solutions, today announced that two Accurate leaders have been named to incoming leadership positions for the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) for 2023-24. Katie Hartley, Vice President of Client Solutions at Accurate, joins the PBSA Executive Committee as Secretary/Treasurer. Hartley joined the PBSA Board of Directors in 2022 and has been an active member of the PBSA since 2005. Hartley previously served as Communications Committee Chair and remains active on the Advocacy Committee. She has more than two decades of career experience in the background screening industry. "I'm proud to continue to represent Accurate, our customers, and others in our industry as I step into this global leadership role," said Hartley. "I look forward to continuing to partner with other industry leaders to advance the standard for excellence in background screening and will remain focused on driving PBSA's mission through efforts including volunteerism and advocacy." Khai Ngo, Managing Director of Accurate Background company VerifyNow, was named Chair Elect for the PBSA's APAC Council. Ngo joined the Australian Committee in 2020 and has served as the APAC Education Committee Chair for two years. Ngo founded Australian-based VerifyNow, which was acquired by Accurate in 2022. "I am thrilled to continue to build strong regional engagement with APAC Council members as we partner with the global PBSA team to increase educational resources and advance our mission," said Ngo. "I especially look forward to working closely with APAC leadership to grow membership and support the delivery of the 2023 APAC Annual General Meeting, as well as a future one in Australia." The PBSA was founded as a non-profit trade association in 2003 and was established to represent the interest of companies offering employment and tenant background screening services. The association's volunteer leadership positions are the cornerstone to its continued success. Accurate Background is a PBSA Accredited Firm and has been a member of the association since its inception in 2003, proving its steadfast commitment to achieving excellence through high professional standards with accountability that results in continued institutional improvement. Visit www.thepbsa.org to learn more about the association. About Accurate Background Our vision is to make every hire the start of a success story. As a trusted provider of employment background screening and workforce monitoring services, Accurate Background gives companies of all sizes the confidence to make smarter, unbiased hiring decisions at the speed of demand. Experience a new standard of support with a dedicated team, comprehensive technology and insight, and the most extensive coverage and search options to advance your business while keeping your brand and people safe. To learn more, visit accurate.com. For more information, please contact: media@accurate.com





