  • Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 14:24 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd
HRC and Takaaki Nakagami Agree to Renew Contract
FIM Grand Prix World Championship MotoGP

TOKYO, Sept 20, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) announced that it has reached an agreement with Takaaki Nakagami (31 years old, Chiba, Japan), currently competing in the FIM(1) Grand Prix World Championship MotoGP class for the LCR Honda IDEMITSU team, to extend their contract, beginning 2024.

Nakagami begun his Moto2 class career in 2012. From 2014, he raced for IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia as part of Honda’s activities to nurture world-class riders from Asia. In 2018, the Japanese rider moved up to the premier class of MotoGP racing, and finished his debut season in 20th place overall. Now in his sixth season, Nakagami has raced 95 MotoGP class grands prix(2).

Takaaki Nakagami | LCR Honda IDEMITSU

“I am very happy to announce that I will continue to race for LCR Honda IDEMITSU in the 2024 MotoGP season. After a very long and difficult period in which I could not perform as I, and my fans, expected of myself, I am very happy to be able to report that I will be continuing to race next season. The Japanese Grand Prix is coming up next weekend, and I will do my best, motivated by the fans’ cheers. I hope to finish as high up the grid as possible, and take that momentum into next season. Finally, I would like to thank Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. and Honda for their continued support.”

Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing Corporation

“I am very happy to be able to continue working with Takaaki Nakagami next season in the premier MotoGP class. I would like to thank Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. and many others for their support. I would like to express my gratitude to all the fans who have continued to support Nakagami and Honda this season, despite it being our toughest season ever. Honda and HRC will work together to overcome the current situation to meet the expectations of our fans as soon as possible.”

About Takaaki Nakagami
Birth date: February 9, 1992 (31 years old)
Birthplace: Chiba, Japan

Career Highlights

  • 2012 FIM Grand Prix World Championship Moto2 class 15th
  • 2013 FIM Grand Prix World Championship Moto2 class 8th
  • 2014 FIM Grand Prix World Championship Moto2 class 22nd
  • 2015 FIM Grand Prix World Championship Moto2 class 8th
  • 2016 FIM Grand Prix World Championship Moto2 class 6th
  • 2017 FIM Grand Prix World Championship Moto2 class 7th
  • 2018 FIM Grand Prix World Championship MotoGP class 20th
  • 2019 FIM Grand Prix World Championship MotoGP class 13th
  • 2020 FIM Grand Prix World Championship MotoGP class 10th
  • 2021 FIM Grand Prix World Championship MotoGP class 15th
  • 2022 FIM Grand Prix World Championship MotoGP class 18th
  • 2023 FIM Grand Prix World Championship MotoGP class 17th(3)

(1) FIM: Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme
(2) As of September 10, 2023 (end of Round 12, San Marino)
(3) As of September 10, 2023 (end of Round 12, San Marino)




Press release summary
