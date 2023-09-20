Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, September 21, 2023
Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Better Worlds
Better Worlds & AMM Announce Winners of the CultureTech Art & Music Challenge
Supporting UNESCO's Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACN Newswire / September 20, 2023 / Better Worlds in partnership with Art Management Magazine is pleased to announce the winning artists and musicians for the 2023 CultureTech Art & Music contest. The art and music challenge was open to Indigenous New Media Artists and Musicians from throughout the world and drew nearly 500 submissions from 16 countries. Each category was juried by a panel of experts in the art and music fields.

 

The inaugural CultureTech juried Challenge was developed to support the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage and to explore and present evolving indigenous cultural expression from throughout the globe as indigenous artists express their identity and stories through digital media and music.

Better Worlds is a global media and collaboration platform, founded by Michael Mitchell and Daniel Swid to explore how the innovations of web3, Ai and related digital technologies can help build a more prosperous, sustainable and equitable world. CultureTech is one of Better Worlds' programs that explores the impact of digital technologies on culture. Arts Management Magazine was founded in 1962 by leading intellectuals Alvin Toffler and Alvin Reiss to explore the role of business and philanthropy in the cultural arts. AMM continues to expand on that mission under the guidance of Michael Reiss.

This year's inaugural CultureTech Challenge encouraged artistic expression that explores the indigenous artist's cultural insights on the impact of digital technology on the evolving relationship between indigenous identity, place, the natural world and a shared sustainable future.

Among the hundreds of submissions, 10 artists and 10 musicians were selected for recognition as finalists. The 2023 CultureTech Challenge Honorees are:

Visual Art

Winner: Idonaba Zealous

Finalists:

  • ATB.UNIT
  • Dan Li
  • Yilipan Aikebaier
  • Sarah Oretegan
  • Ji linyuan
  • Orange Orange, Cheng JingYao
  • Wang Zhuoqi
  • Youjiu Culture
  • Zhou Zixuan

Music

Winner: Duan Wei and ArtsDAO yuan orchestra (tie)

Finalists:

  • Eugene Temara
  • Garuba Isa Green
  • Cai Muqi Cais
  • Chai Haoyuan/inspirate
  • Ys Visi
  • Liu Chen
  • Wang Neijing
  • Zhang Xiaopin

To view the winners' submittal, visit www.culturetech.ai/2023.

The dedicated jurors who brought their highly experienced international background to make the Challenge possible:

Art Jurors

  • Andreea Ion CojoCaru is the co-founder and CEO of NUMENA, an award-winning German design firm.
  • Sixtine Crutchfield is the Art Director of the Geneva-based WISeART, served as Art Advisor for Private Bank Geneva, and spent a decade working in and as Director of Art Galerie Jan Krugier.
  • Chris Edwards is the CEO and Co-Founder of The Third Floor (TTF), the global leader in Digital Media Visualization.
  • Michel Steinberger, the owner of Marble Arch Fine Arts, is a private art dealer-collector in Los Angeles.
  • Mer al Dao is an internationally award-winning Argentine storyteller with 80 + short films to her credit.

Music Jurors

  • Hatim Belyamani founded Remix âŸ· Culture, a nonprofit organization that bridges cultural divides through the transformative power of traditional music, film, and remix.
  • Gian Berselli is an award-nominated Brazilian music producer, composer and the founder of Astral Wolf Music Studios.
  • Huang Hu is Professor and Vice President of China Conservatory of Music, Music and Dance Majors of the Ministry of Education and Chief Expert of the National Social Science Foundation on Inheritance and Innovation of Chinese Shadow Art.
  • Liu Naichang is a music manager, independent musician, producer, founder of Aywo Entertainment in Los Angeles, and the first Chinese musician invited by the American Music Awards.

Future Programs

Plans for the 2024 CultureTech Challenge are underway and will be announced in January 2024.

Contact Information

Aviva Petroff 
Director of Public Relations 
avivapetroff@gmail.com 
1-310-993-1094

Topic: Press release summary
Source: Better Worlds
Sectors: Art, Music & Design
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

