Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 13:28 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Teamwork Productions
Bollywood Sensation Javed Ali to Mesmerize Singapore with a Spectacular Musical Extravaganza at Esplanade Concert

SINGAPORE, Sept 26, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Get ready to be enchanted by the melodious tunes of Bollywood's renowned playback singer, Javed Ali, as he graces the stage in Singapore for a captivating performance.Javed Ali, celebrated for his soulful voice and chart-topping hits, will set the Esplanade Concert hall ablaze on October 12, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., promising an unforgettable night of music and entertainment.

Known for his mesmerizing renditions in numerous Bollywood blockbusters, Javed Ali has won the hearts of millions worldwide. With an incredible vocal range and the ability to infuse raw emotions into his songs, he has created timeless musical moments that continue to resonate with audiences of all ages.

Some of Javed Ali's most iconic songs include "Srivalli" from "Pushpa: The Rise," "Saude Bazi" from "Aakrosh," "Deewana Kar Raha Hai" from "Raaz 3," "Ishaqzaade" from "Ishaqzaade," and "Kajra Re" from "Bunty and Babli." Each of these songs has left an indelible mark on the Indian music industry, making Javed Ali an indispensable talent.

This magical evening is brought to you by Teamwork Productions, a pioneering name in the field of entertainment production. Shweta Asnani, Director of Teamwork Productions, expressed her excitement about the event, stating, "We are thrilled to host Javed Ali in Singapore. His exceptional talent and melodious voice have captivated audiences worldwide, and we are honored to bring this musical extravaganza to the vibrant city of Singapore. This concert promises to be a celebration of Bollywood music at its best, and we can't wait to share this memorable experience with the audience."

Don't miss this opportunity to witness Javed Ali's spellbinding performance as he takes you on a musical journey through his chart-topping hits and soul-stirring melodies. Get ready to be enthralled on October 12, 2023, at the Esplanade Concert Hall. Mark your calendars and book your tickets now for a night that promises to be a one-of-a-kind Bollywood experience!

Event Details: October 12, 2023 @ 7:30 PM

Venue: Esplanade Concert Hall, Singapore

For tickets, click here

About Teamwork Productions

Teamwork Productions is a leading event management company known for curating exceptional experiences through performing arts.This collaboration marked a significant milestone in the entertainment industry, reaffirming Teamworks' commitment to bringing world-class artists to the forefront.

For more information, visit http://www.teamworkprod.com.

For Media/ Alliance:
Contact - Mett.AI - http://www.mettai.world/ 
Email- ganesh@mettai.world 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Teamwork Productions
Sectors: Trade Shows, Media & Marketing, Retail & eCommerce, Daily News, Art, Music & Design, Advertising, Regional, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Bollywood Sensation Javed Ali to Mesmerize Singapore with a Spectacular Musical Extravaganza at Esplanade Concert  
Sept 26, 2023 13:28 HKT/SGT
Accounting & Finance Show Asia Sets to Welcome Regional Accounting, Finance and Business Leaders for its Biggest Edition  
Sept 26, 2023 12:19 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu launches new technologies to protect conversational AI from hallucinations and adversarial attacks  
Tuesday, September 26, 2023 10:02:00 AM
Take Victory and Defend Your Well-being with LAC Legends(TM)  
Sept 26, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and iSurgery launch bone health promotion project in Japan with Jikei University School of Medicine aiming for early detection of osteoporosis  
Tuesday, September 26, 2023 9:20:00 AM
Eftsure Releases Comprehensive Guide on How Effective Financial Controls Can Mitigate Cyber Fraud  
Sept 26, 2023 08:50 HKT/SGT
Seven Stars unlock their extraordinary ability to earn a US Green Card in 6-months of 2023  
Sept 25, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
Archaeology Branch Confirms Doubleview's Favorable Interim Archaeological Impact Assessment  
Sept 25, 2023 21:29 HKT/SGT
INNIO Group to Acquire Northeast-Western Energy Systems (NES-WES) - Largest Distributor for Jenbacher Solutions in the U.S.  
Sept 25, 2023 20:18 HKT/SGT
Forum Asset Management Launches Initiative in International Institutional Markets And Hires Andrew J. Kavouras to Spearhead Growth  
Sept 25, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
WCIT|IDECS 2023
4  -  6   October
Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
ABC Conclave
7  -  8   October
Dubai, UAE
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
The CX Transformation Conclave 2023 – Delhi Edition
30   November
New DelhI, INDIA
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       