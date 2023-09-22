Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Sharps Technology, Inc
Sharps Technology, Inc. CEO is Featured in an Interview with SmallCapsDaily

NEW YORK, Sept 22, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS), is pleased to announce its CEO, Robert Hayes, recently conducted an interview with SmallCapsDaily providing insights into the Company's innovative drug delivery technologies. Hayes discussed Sharps' vision for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, emphasizing the groundbreaking smart safety syringe technology and specialty copolymer-based prefillable syringe systems. Additionally, he highlighted the strategic partnership with Nephron Pharmaceuticals, outlining how it positions Sharps for transformative growth in the drug delivery market.

To read the full interview visit: https://smallcapsdaily.com/exclusive-interview-with-sharps-technology-ceo-robert-hayes-pioneering-drug-delivery-solutions-in-healthcare/

About Sharps Technology, Inc.

Sharps Technology is a medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company specializing in the development and manufacturing of innovative drug delivery systems. The Company?s product lines focus on low waste and ultra-low waste syringe technologies that incorporate both passive and active safety features. These features protect front line healthcare workers from life-threatening needle stick injuries and protect the public from needle re-use. Sharps Technology has extensive expertise in specialized prefilled syringe systems and ready to use processing. The Company has a manufacturing facility in Hungary and has partnered with Nephron Pharmaceuticals to expand its manufacturing capacity in the U.S.

For additional information, please visit www.sharpstechnology.com.

Contact Information

SmallCapsDaily info@smallcapsdaily.com

Source: Sharps Technology, Inc

