

TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept 25, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. and Biogen Inc. announced today that humanized anti- soluble aggregated amyloid-beta (Aβ) monoclonal antibody “LEQEMBI® Intravenous Infusion” (200 mg, 500mg, lecanemab) has been approved in Japan as a treatment for slowing progression of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and mild dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease (AD). LEQEMBI is a humanized immunoglobulin gamma 1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody directed against aggregated soluble (protofibril*) and insoluble forms of Aβ. LEQEMBI is the first and only approved treatment shown to reduce the rate of disease progression and to slow cognitive and functional decline by selectively binding to and eliminating the most toxic Aβ aggregates (protofibrils) that contribute to neurotoxicity in AD. In Japan, an application for marketing approval was filed and was designated for priority review in January 2023. Japan is the second country to grant approval, following the traditional approval in the U.S. in July 2023. LEQEMBI’s approval is based on Phase 3 data from Eisai’s large, global Clarity AD clinical trial, in which LEQEMBI met its primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints with statistically significant results and confirmed the clinical benefit of LEQEMBI. The primary endpoint was the global cognitive and functional scale, Clinical Dementia Rating Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB). In the Clarity AD clinical trial, treatment with LEQEMBI reduced clinical decline on CDR-SB by 27% at 18 months compared to placebo. In addition, the secondary endpoint from the AD Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Scale for Mild Cognitive Impairment (ADCS MCI-ADL), which measures information provided by people caring for patients with AD, noted a statistically significant benefit of 37% compared to placebo. The ADCS MCI-ADL assesses the ability of patients to function independently, including being able to dress, feed themselves and participate in community activities. The most common adverse events (>10%) in the LEQEMBI group were infusion reactions, ARIA-H (combined cerebral microhemorrhages, cerebral macrohemorrhages, and superficial siderosis), ARIA-E (edema/effusion), headache, and fall. Full results of the Clarity AD study were presented at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) 2022 conference and simultaneously published in the peer-reviewed medical journal The New England Journal of Medicine on November 29, 2022. “Today LEQEMBI received approval, making it the first approved anti-amyloid Alzheimer's disease treatment shown to reduce the rate of disease progression and to slow cognitive impairment in the early and mild dementia stages of the disease in Japan. We believe that we have turned a new page in the history of Alzheimer's disease treatment. Alzheimer's disease is a progressive and serious disease that not only causes significant impairment and burden for the people living with it and their care partners, but also has a tremendous impact on society as a whole,” said Haruo Naito, Chief Executive Officer at Eisai. “For around 40 years since we began research on dementia at our Tsukuba Research Laboratories, Eisai has interacted with people with dementia and their care partners, and made efforts to understand their sincere feelings. In response, we have been taking on the challenge to develop therapeutic agents that act on the underlying pathology of Alzheimer's disease. We are committed to delivering LEQEMBI to the people with early Alzheimer's disease who need it and their families as a new treatment that removes the cause of the disease. Through these efforts, we aim to create impact on issues surrounding dementia in Japanese society.” “With this approval, alongside Eisai, we will be able to help address the devastating impact Alzheimer’s has on people living with the condition as well the emotional, social and financial burden it places on care partners,” said Christopher A. Viehbacher, President and Chief Executive Officer of Biogen. “This is a significant step in the work of Biogen and Eisai to usher in a new era of treatments for this disease which impacts millions. We look forward to working alongside Eisai to build on the approvals in the U.S. and now Japan to bring this option to patients and their families worldwide.” Eisai will conduct a post-marketing special use results survey (all-case surveillance) in all patients who are administered LEQEMBI until data from a certain number of patients are accumulated after market launch, in accordance with an approval condition imposed by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. In addition, the appropriate use of LEQEMBI will be promoted in accordance with the package insert and training materials will be developed for healthcare professionals to assist the management and monitoring of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA). Eisai serves as the lead of LEQEMBI development and regulatory submissions globally with both Eisai and Biogen co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision-making authority. In Japan, Eisai and Biogen Japan will co-promote LEQEMBI, with Eisai distributing the product as the Marketing Authorization Holder. *Protofibrils are large Aβ aggregated soluble species of 75-5000 Kd.(1),(2),(3). References: (1) https://tinyurl.com/2s3uyynb

(2) Sehlin D, Englund H, Simu B, Karlsson M, Ingelsson M, Nikolajeff F, Lannfelt L, Pettersson FE. Large aggregates are the major soluble Aβ species in AD brain fractionated with density gradient ultracentrifugation. PLoS One. 2012;7(2):e32014. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0032014 Epub 2012 Feb 15. PMID: 22355408; PMCID: PMC3280222.

(3) Söderberg, L., Johannesson, M., Nygren, P. et al. Lecanemab, Aducanumab, and Gantenerumab — Binding Profiles to Different Forms of Amyloid-Beta Might Explain Efficacy and Side Effects in Clinical Trials for Alzheimer’s Disease. Neurotherapeutics. 2023;20:195-206. https://doi.org/10.1007/s13311-022-01308-6 Product Outline in Japan

Product name: LEQEMBI Intravenous Infusion 200mg, LEQEMBI Intravenous Infusion 500mg

Generic name: Lecanemab (recombinant)

Indication for use: Slowing progression of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and mild dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease.

Dosage and administration: The usual dose of lecanemab (recombinant) is 10mg/kg infused intravenously over approximately 1 hour, once every 2 weeks. About LEQEMBI LEQEMBI (lecanemab) is the result of a strategic research alliance between Eisai and BioArctic. LEQEMBI is a humanized immunoglobulin gamma 1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody directed against aggregated soluble (protofibril) and insoluble forms of amyloid-beta (Aβ). LEQEMBI is an amyloid beta-directed antibody indicated as a disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in the U.S. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted LEQEMBI accelerated approval on January 6, 2023, and traditional approval on July 6, 2023. In the U.S., treatment with LEQEMBI should be initiated in patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of disease, the population in which treatment was initiated in clinical trials. There are no safety or effectiveness data on initiating treatment at earlier or later stages of the disease than were studied. Please see full U.S. Prescribing Information for LEQEMBI, including Boxed WARNING. Eisai has also submitted applications for approval of lecanemab in EU, China, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, Switzerland, South Korea and Israel. In China and Israel, the applications have been designated for priority review, and in Great Britain, lecanemab has been designated for the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP), which aims to reduce the time to market for innovative medicines. Eisai has completed a lecanemab subcutaneous bioavailability study, and subcutaneous dosing is currently being evaluated in the Clarity AD (Study 301) open-label extension (OLE). A maintenance dosing regimen has been evaluated as part of Study 201. Since July 2020 the Phase 3 clinical study (AHEAD 3-45) for individuals with preclinical AD, meaning they are clinically normal and have intermediate or elevated levels of amyloid in their brains, is ongoing. AHEAD 3-45 is conducted as a public-private partnership between the Alzheimer's Clinical Trial Consortium that provides the infrastructure for academic clinical trials in AD and related dementias in the U.S, funded by the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, Eisai and Biogen. Since January 2022, the Tau NexGen clinical study for Dominantly Inherited AD (DIAD), that is conducted by Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network Trials Unit (DIAN-TU), led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is ongoing and includes lecanemab as the backbone anti-amyloid therapy. About the Collaboration between Eisai and Biogen for AD Eisai and Biogen have been collaborating on the joint development and commercialization of AD treatments since 2014. Eisai serves as the lead of LEQEMBI development and regulatory submissions globally with both companies co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision-making authority. About the Collaboration between Eisai and BioArctic for AD Since 2005, Eisai and BioArctic have had a long-term collaboration regarding the development and commercialization of AD treatments. Eisai obtained the global rights to study, develop, manufacture and market LEQEMBI for the treatment of AD pursuant to an agreement with BioArctic in December 2007. The development and commercialization agreement on the antibody LEQEMBI back-up was signed in May 2015. About Eisai Co., Ltd. Eisai's Corporate Concept is "to give first thought to patients and people in the daily living domain, and to increase the benefits that health care provides." Under this Concept (also known as human health care (hhc) Concept), we aim to effectively achieve social good in the form of relieving anxiety over health and reducing health disparities. With a global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to create and deliver innovative products to target diseases with high unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology. In addition, we demonstrate our commitment to the elimination of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), which is a target (3.3) of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), by working on various activities together with global partners. For more information about Eisai, please visit www.eisai.com (for global headquarters: Eisai Co., Ltd.), and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. 