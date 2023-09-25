Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, September 25, 2023
Monday, 25 September 2023, 16:50 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Motors
Mitsubishi Motors to Showcase a Fulfilling Mobility Lifestyle that Awakens Drivers' Adventurous Spirit at the Japan Mobility Show 2023

TOKYO, Sept 25, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) will exhibit at the Japan Mobility Show 2023* to be held at Tokyo Big Sight. With the booth theme of "Awaken the adventurous spirit within you. Adventures for all – anytime and anywhere," the company is set to present a unique, fulfilling mobility lifestyle that excites drivers' spirit of adventure.

Utilizing its proprietary electrification, all-wheel control, durability and reliability, and comfortability technologies, Mitsubishi Motors provides vehicles that are environmentally-friendly and offer safe, comfortable ride with peace of mind in any weather or road conditions. As a reliable partner that caters to the varied needs of all kinds of drivers, Mitsubishi Motors supports mobility lifestyles of customers by offering cars that make their every day exciting and enjoyable, motivate them to go one step further than usual, encourage them to try new things, and ensure a safe return home from just about every adventure.

To date, Mitsubishi Motors has proposed numerous ways for enjoying time outdoors with family and friends. They are embodied in the Pajero, an all-round SUV which balances the road handling of an authentic SUV with the comfort of a passenger vehicle; the Delica D:5, an all-round minivan which combines a comfortable interior with a powerful drive; and the Outlander PHEV, an electrified SUV which delivers environmental performance and road performance at a high level as well as offering new value as a storage battery.

With such ambition, Mitsubishi Motors heads to the Japan Mobility Show to showcase a unique, fulfilling mobility lifestyle that awakens drivers' adventurous spirit. More information on Mitsubishi Motors' exhibits at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 will be available at the company's special website: https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/innovation/motorshow/jms2023/ 

*The Japan Mobility Show 2023 is organized by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. October 25 and 26 are press days, October 27 is a special invitation day, and October 28 to November 5 are general public days. Tokyo Big Sight is the main venue.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) —a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan—, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities around the world. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification—launched the i-MiEV –the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV –the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013.For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/




