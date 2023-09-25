Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Monday, September 25, 2023
Monday, 25 September 2023, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Forum Asset Management
Forum Asset Management Launches Initiative in International Institutional Markets And Hires Andrew J. Kavouras to Spearhead Growth

TORONTO, ON / ACN Newswire / September 25, 2023 / Forum Asset Management Inc. collectively with its affiliates ("Forum"), announce the appointment of Andrew J. Kavouras in the newly established role of Managing Director, Institutional Investments. In this role, Mr. Kavouras will spearhead Forum's expansion in various institutional markets across the globe and will help Forum achieve its growth targets as a premier alternative asset manager headquartered in Canada. He will report to Richard Abboud, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

"Andrew is a proven asset management leader with global experience in both alternative and traditional investments as well as sustainability investing/ESG implementation," said Richard Abboud. "Andrew's 30 plus years of experience in the asset management industry will certainly be vital in Forum's growth trajectory. His work with institutional investors around the globe will be an invaluable asset for Forum."

Mr. Kavouras joined Forum earlier this year working on an assignment with the Forum team. He has provided consultancy in the field of growth strategy, product capability, sustainable investing and real asset funds, to a variety of institutional investors in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, including Korea and Japan, as well as Australia.

He has held executive roles at National Australia Bank Group subsidiaries, Zurich-based RobecoSAM, Fidelity Investments and Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec. Andrew holds a Master of Science from the University of London and a Bachelor of Arts from McGill University, both in Economics. He has also attended executive education at the Wharton School, at University of Pennsylvania.

"The launch of our growth initiative in international markets is an integral part of Forum's business strategy in our evolution as an alternative asset manager, delivering top-tier results to our clients," said Abboud. "We are delighted to welcome Andrew to our team."

About Forum

Forum is an investor, developer and asset manager with a focus on real estate, infrastructure, and private equity. Since its founding in 1996, Forum has worked with its partners to pursue value-added and opportunistic investments and achieve aggressive growth through innovation and active management. Forum is committed to exploring innovative and sustainable opportunities that deliver Extraordinary Outcomes™ to our stakeholders.

For more information about Forum, visit: www.forumam.com.

Contacts

Name: Sydney MacDougall, Manager, Corporate Operations

Email: sydneym@forumam.com Phone number: 416-947-0389




Source: Forum Asset Management
