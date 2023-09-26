Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 12:19 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd.
Accounting & Finance Show Asia Sets to Welcome Regional Accounting, Finance and Business Leaders for its Biggest Edition

SINGAPORE, Sept 26, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Accounting & Finance Show Asia, the region’s leading technology event for accounting, finance and business professionals from enterprises and SMEs, is set to welcome 3,000+ attendees this 10 and 11 October 2023, in Singapore.

Finance leaders, accountants in practice, accountants in business and bookkeepers in Asia will meet at Singapore’s Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre to connect, share knowledge and explore the latest trends, innovations and opportunities disrupting the finance and accounting digital landscape.

“We’re delighted that the Accounting & Finance Show Asia has cemented itself as the must-attend event of the year for the region’s community of accounting and finance leaders looking to discover the latest digital solutions and technology trends” says Laura Binns, General Manager at Terrapinn. “The Accounting & Finance Show Asia provides a platform for business leaders to discover what’s next and to stay ahead of the curve. This year’s edition is CPD-accredited for the first time, meaning that attendees can now find ways to transform their practice or finance function while maintaining their professional qualifications.”

Over 120 sponsors, exhibitors and partners will showcase the latest innovations in accounting software, finance technology and digital business tools, designed to enable finance teams and businesses to streamline processes and propel growth. They include Title Sponsor Xero (returning for the 6th year running), Diamond Sponsor Spenmo and Platinum Sponsors Aspire, Stripe and WebAccountPlus. 

“Accounting and finance technology has transformed the way businesses operate, managing business pain points, streamlining processes and even more critically, offering decision makers deep, actionable insights to build more resilient, competitive businesses. We are thrilled to join the Accounting and Finance show again this year to discuss digitalisation trends, along with how businesses and practices can leverage Xero’s growing ecosystem to achieve greater success,” said Koren Wines, Managing Director of Xero Asia.

Across five diverse content themes (Digital Innovation, SME Finance Transformation, Grow your Business, Digital Practice and The Enterprise CFO), attendees will hear best practices and applicable tips from a line-up of industry thought-leaders, including:

  • Alison Bertholon, APAC Finance Director, Volvo Group Singapore Pte Ltd
  • Arup Raha, Chief Economist, Asia, Oxford Economics
  • Chris Ho, Director of Finance, Klook
  • Daniela Radrizzani, Partner, Asian Tax Advisory Singapore Pte Ltd
  • Heather Smith, Founder, ANISE Consulting
  • Indrie Tjahjadi, Director – Sustainability and Climate Change, PwC Singapore
  • Jeff Zielinski, Chief Financial Officer, Gusto Collective
  • Jo-Ann Chung, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Spenmo
  • Joanne Flinn, Chairperson, The ESG Institute
  • Joe Dische, Chief Financial Officer, PropertyGuru
  • Koren Wines, Managing Director, Xero Asia
  • Matthew Phua, Co-Founder, Harvest Accounting Pte Ltd
  • Roland Stahli, Founder and Chairman, WebAccountPlus (Holding) AG
  • Saurabh Chauhan, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Peakflo
  • Shruti Kapoor, Regional Finance Lead, Sodexo

For event information and full conference agenda, visit www.terrapinn.com/AFAsiaInfo

About The Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2023:

The Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2023 will take place on 10 – 11 October at Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre in Singapore. It is a dedicated in-person platform to exchange knowledge, explore the latest digital tools and form lucrative new partnerships to establish growth in the accounting and finance landscape.

About Terrapinn:

Terrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you’re looking to make new connections, introduce product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn – spark something.

Press attendance is complimentary. Enquiries should be directed to:

Jia Le Lim
Marketing Manager
Terrapinn Pte Ltd
jiale.lim@terrapinn.com

Christine Lee
Marketing Director – Asia
Terrapinn Pte Ltd
christine.lee@terrapinn.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd.
Sectors: Daily Finance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Terrapinn Holdings Ltd.
July 12, 2023 16:52 HKT/SGT
Over 4,500 Leaders Already Registered for Vietnam's Largest Solar & Renewable Energy Event In Ho Chi Minh City This Week
June 16, 2023 13:14 HKT/SGT
Asia's Banking, Payments, E-Commerce and Retail Leaders to Gather in Singapore this Month for the First Time in More Than Four Years at Seamless Asia
May 12, 2023 17:25 HKT/SGT
Thousands of energy leaders gather in Manila to transform the future of renewable energy in the Philippines
Mar 24, 2023 17:00 HKT/SGT
DepEd leaders, local school leaders and EdTech experts gather to discuss the future of K-12 education and hybrid learning in Manila this April
Mar 21, 2023 11:50 HKT/SGT
Clean energy leaders to gather in Manila this May at The Future Energy Show Philippines and Solar Show Philippines
Oct 25, 2022 17:02 HKT/SGT
Asia's education leaders to gather at EDUtech Asia in Singapore to discuss the digital future of education
Oct 12, 2022 13:07 HKT/SGT
Thailand's Roads & Traffic Infrastructure Leaders to Gather In-Person in Bangkok this October for the Inaugural Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand
Sept 15, 2022 11:50 HKT/SGT
The Philippines' Payments, E-Commerce & Banking Leaders to Gather Live Online this September to Chart the Future of Commerce
Sept 8, 2022 12:19 HKT/SGT
Accounting & Finance in Business Leaders to Gather in Singapore Later this Month
Aug 25, 2022 19:33 HKT/SGT
Thousands of educators, policymakers & technology leaders assemble to discuss the future of education in Thailand
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       