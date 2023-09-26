

SINGAPORE, Sept 26, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Accounting & Finance Show Asia, the region’s leading technology event for accounting, finance and business professionals from enterprises and SMEs, is set to welcome 3,000+ attendees this 10 and 11 October 2023, in Singapore. Finance leaders, accountants in practice, accountants in business and bookkeepers in Asia will meet at Singapore’s Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre to connect, share knowledge and explore the latest trends, innovations and opportunities disrupting the finance and accounting digital landscape. “We’re delighted that the Accounting & Finance Show Asia has cemented itself as the must-attend event of the year for the region’s community of accounting and finance leaders looking to discover the latest digital solutions and technology trends” says Laura Binns, General Manager at Terrapinn. “The Accounting & Finance Show Asia provides a platform for business leaders to discover what’s next and to stay ahead of the curve. This year’s edition is CPD-accredited for the first time, meaning that attendees can now find ways to transform their practice or finance function while maintaining their professional qualifications.” Over 120 sponsors, exhibitors and partners will showcase the latest innovations in accounting software, finance technology and digital business tools, designed to enable finance teams and businesses to streamline processes and propel growth. They include Title Sponsor Xero (returning for the 6th year running), Diamond Sponsor Spenmo and Platinum Sponsors Aspire, Stripe and WebAccountPlus. “Accounting and finance technology has transformed the way businesses operate, managing business pain points, streamlining processes and even more critically, offering decision makers deep, actionable insights to build more resilient, competitive businesses. We are thrilled to join the Accounting and Finance show again this year to discuss digitalisation trends, along with how businesses and practices can leverage Xero’s growing ecosystem to achieve greater success,” said Koren Wines, Managing Director of Xero Asia. Across five diverse content themes (Digital Innovation, SME Finance Transformation, Grow your Business, Digital Practice and The Enterprise CFO), attendees will hear best practices and applicable tips from a line-up of industry thought-leaders, including: Alison Bertholon, APAC Finance Director, Volvo Group Singapore Pte Ltd

Arup Raha, Chief Economist, Asia, Oxford Economics

Chris Ho, Director of Finance, Klook

Daniela Radrizzani, Partner, Asian Tax Advisory Singapore Pte Ltd

Heather Smith, Founder, ANISE Consulting

Indrie Tjahjadi, Director – Sustainability and Climate Change, PwC Singapore

Jeff Zielinski, Chief Financial Officer, Gusto Collective

Jo-Ann Chung, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Spenmo

Joanne Flinn, Chairperson, The ESG Institute

Joe Dische, Chief Financial Officer, PropertyGuru

Koren Wines, Managing Director, Xero Asia

Matthew Phua, Co-Founder, Harvest Accounting Pte Ltd

Roland Stahli, Founder and Chairman, WebAccountPlus (Holding) AG

Saurabh Chauhan, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Peakflo

Shruti Kapoor, Regional Finance Lead, Sodexo For event information and full conference agenda, visit www.terrapinn.com/AFAsiaInfo About The Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2023: The Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2023 will take place on 10 – 11 October at Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre in Singapore. It is a dedicated in-person platform to exchange knowledge, explore the latest digital tools and form lucrative new partnerships to establish growth in the accounting and finance landscape. About Terrapinn: Terrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you’re looking to make new connections, introduce product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn – spark something. Press attendance is complimentary. Enquiries should be directed to: Jia Le Lim

Marketing Manager

Terrapinn Pte Ltd

jiale.lim@terrapinn.com Christine Lee

Marketing Director – Asia

Terrapinn Pte Ltd

christine.lee@terrapinn.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd.

Sectors: Daily Finance

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

