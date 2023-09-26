Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 16:25 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd
Overview of Honda Exhibits at the JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023
- Introducing mobility products, services and technologies made from Honda dreams

TOKYO, Sept 26, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced the lineup of a wide variety of motorcycles, automobiles, power products, aircraft and other products, as well as technologies and concept models Honda will exhibit at the JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023, formerly known as the Tokyo Motor Show. (Press days: October 25-26, Public days: October 28 – November 5, 2023)

Honda booth image *Note: Vehicles/exhibits shown in these images differ from the actual exhibits. 
Key visual images for Honda booth theme 

Honda JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023 special website:http://global.honda/en/japan-mobility-show/2023/

Honda is conducting mobility business based on its Global Brand Slogan: The Power of Dreams – How we move you. – This Global Brand Slogan conveys the message: 

“The dreams of each and every one working at Honda have always been the driving force of Honda, and a variety of mobility products and services Honda creates with such power of dreams will move people physically, move people’s hearts, and help many people realize their dreams so that there will be an expanse of dreams toward the future.”

Based on the passion encapsulated by the Global Brand Slogan, at the JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023, Honda will showcase its dreams in the form of mobility products, services and technologies, which will enable people to “transcend various constraints such as time and place,” and “augment their abilities and possibilities.” The exhibits at the Honda booth will offer the visitors an opportunity to imagine their own future dreams and experience the expanse of new dreams. 

Honda booth theme: “Honda DREAM LOOP”

With the booth theme of the “Honda DREAM LOOP,” Honda will express the future toward which the diverse dreams of people will continue expanding, starting from mobility products and services that embody Honda’s dreams.

The Honda booth will be designed to showcase the dreams and initiatives Honda has realized to date and images of people’s daily lives in the future when Honda’s dreams have come true. Through such exhibits, Honda aims to facilitate customer understanding of the dreams and future society Honda wants to realize.

Moreover, through Honda’s special website for the JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023, Honda will offer a visitor-participatory experience, in which the visitors input ideas for their own “dream mobility” using their own words, and AI will generate the image of a “design drawing of the dream” for each participant. The AI-generated images will be displayed on LED monitors in the Honda booth and on the special website, enabling the visitors to imagine the future living they can co-create with Honda and share the feeling of excitement. 

Key Honda booth exhibits

With mobility products created as the embodiment of its dreams, Honda is striving to offer a value by enabling people to “transcend various constraints such as time and place,” and to “augment their abilities and possibilities.” The Honda booth and special website will showcase Honda products and technologies which offer such value. 

For more information, visit https://global.honda/en/newsroom/news/2023/c230926eng.html.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd
Sectors: Automotive
