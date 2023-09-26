Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 19:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: U.S. Polo Assn. Global
U.S. Polo Assn. Launches Global Fall-Winter 2023 Collection
Iconic Sports Brand Celebrates the Season with Collegiate-Inspired Style

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACN Newswire / September 26, 2023 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has launched its classic, sport-inspired Fall-Winter Collection for 2023. The brand's global photo shoot took place in the rolling hills of the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, resulting in images and video used by U.S. Polo Assn. partners around the world. Chosen for its sparkling lakes, harvest hues, and historic college campuses, stunning Northern Georgia provided a picturesque backdrop for the season's all-American styles.

The Fall-Winter 2023 Collection showcases both models and polo players in bold patterns, varsity lettering, and cozy flannels to represent U.S. Polo Assn.'s sport-inspired style this season. Shot in a scenic collegiate setting, colorful earth-toned long-sleeve polo shirts are layered with textured sweaters and lightweight puffer vests amidst campus courtyards and rustling leaves. Historic architecture and lakeside parks created amazing images for the brand to highlight its collection to consumers in stores and online around the world.

"The launch of our Fall-Winter 2023 Collection is an exciting start to the season, as the U.S. Polo Assn. brand captures our authentic connection to the sport of polo and shares the inspiration with our partners across 190 countries," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, which manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "U.S. Polo Assn. looks forward to bringing this collection to consumers for the upcoming holiday season as we continue to build on our global momentum with great products at affordable prices."

Soft textures, relaxed fits, and comfortable fabrics inspired by classic, campus style are all standouts in the U.S. Polo Assn. Fall-Winter 2023 Collection. Fans of the brand can pair the fall-colored accents of rich burgundy, deep navy, and golden yellow with classic neutrals of khaki and cozy denim to create crisp, collegiate looks that are perfect for the season. Not to mention, timeless staples such as dresses, stylish winter accessories, corduroy shackets, and fashionable footwear that are all available for men, women, and children.

"Our Design Team is excited to bring to market updates on classics for the U.S. Polo Assn. Fall-Winter 2023 Season! Classic flannels and polos, textured sweaters, along with new twists on the classic puffer jacket are all a big part of the core designs across our product line worldwide," said Brian Kaminer, SVP of Brand and Product Development for the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "The trend towards a more relaxed silhouette fits well into our classic collegiate attitude, shown in our men's, women's, and children's collections. Each season we challenge our creativity in search of unique design elements that translate our classic, all-American styling into garments that become the favorite items in our customer's wardrobes."

U.S. Polo Assn. is known worldwide for its authentic, sport-inspired style and the brand's signature red, white, and blue stripe detail. The Fall-Winter 2023 Collection follows suit with bold and fresh assortments that combine unique styling, high-quality fabrics, and seasonal comfort, including USPA Life apparel with sustainable elements.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the non-profit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through over 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers, and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in more than 190 countries worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn. was named one of the top global sports licensors in 2023, according to License Global. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sport and lifestyle content. A historic, multi-year, global arrangement between USPAGL and ESPN now showcases many of the top championship polo games in the U.S., enabling millions of sports fans and consumers to enjoy the sport across ESPN's broadcast and streaming platforms. For more sport content, visit globalpolo.com.

Related image

Contact Information

Stacey Kovalsky  Senior Director, Global Communications  skovalsky@uspagl.com  +001.561.790.8036

Kaela Drake  PR & Communications Specialist  kdrake@uspagl.com  +001.561.461.8596




Topic: Press release summary
Source: U.S. Polo Assn. Global
Sectors: Fashion & Apparel, Retail & eCommerce, Sports
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

U.S. Polo Assn. Global
Aug 24, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Launches Iconic Legends Campaign and Targets Billion-Dollar Opportunity in India
Aug 17, 2023 12:34 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Extends Global Partnership with the Federation of International Polo (FIP)
Aug 8, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Climbs to Top 25 of License Global's Prestigious 2023 'Top Global Licensors'
July 25, 2023 19:45 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Serves as Official Apparel Partner for 2023 Cowdray Gold Cup
July 10, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
For the Fifth Year, U.S. Polo Assn. Partners with the 2023 Outsourcing Inc. Royal Charity Cup, Hosted by His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales
June 22, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Announced as Finalist for Best Sports Licensed Brand at 2023 Licensing International Excellence Awards in Las Vegas
June 12, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Presents Vibrant, Sporty Spring-Summer Collection 2024, at 104th Edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo
May 18, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
4ocean and U.S. Polo Assn. Renew Global Ocean-Positive Sustainability Partnership Goal to Remove 150,000 Pounds of Trash from World's Oceans
Apr 26, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
Historic 2023 U.S. Open Polo Championship Closes Out a Record Year at the Sport's Premier Destination in Palm Beach County, Florida
Apr 20, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
The Prestigious U.S. Open Polo Championship Returns to the USPA National Polo Center, Sunday, April 23
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       