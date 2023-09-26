

VANCOUVER, BC / ACN Newswire / September 26, 2023 / Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV:ROVR)(OTCQB:ROVMF)(FSE:4XO) ("Rover" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its release of July 24, 2023, the Company has engaged McGinley and Associates, dba UES (UES) of Reno, Nevada, to assist the company with its NEPA permitting process for its Let's Go Lithium ("LGL") project, NV, USA. McGinley and Associates, dba UES McGinley and Associates is an environmental consulting firm that was founded on March 1, 2001, in Reno, Nevada. In early 2021, McGinley joined the UES Family of Companies, becoming the first exclusively environmental firm to join the growing organization. As a powerhouse environmental engineering and science consulting firm, they significantly expanded and advanced UES' environmental department in the West Region. The UES team provides environmental consulting services to the public and private sectors on a wide range of local and regional projects. Their professional staff includes engineers, geologists, hydrogeologists, geochemists, modelers, environmental scientists, biologists, air quality specialists and technicians, Geographic Information Systems analysts, database/programming engineers, and technicians. UES is one of the largest, most experienced, and resource-rich organizations of its kind in the U.S. By bringing together like-minded, successful firms, UES can expand its geographic reach, service areas, and team expertise. Judson Culter, CEO at Rover Metals, states, "After completing an extensive review of environmental consulting service providers, we are thrilled to select UES as our partner for the development of the LGL project. One of the determining factors in selecting UES is their extensive hydrological experience working in the Amargosa basin." About Rover Metals Rover is a publicly traded junior mining company that trades on the TSXV under symbol ROVR, on the OTCQB under symbol ROVMF, and on the FSE under symbol 4XO. The Company has a diverse portfolio of mining resource development projects with varying exploration timelines. Its critical mineral projects include lithium, zinc, and copper. Its precious metals projects include gold and silver. The Company is exclusive to the mining jurisdictions of the U.S. and Canada. You can follow Rover on its social media channels:

