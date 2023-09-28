Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, September 28, 2023
Thursday, 28 September 2023, 12:00 HKT/SGT
Source: JCB
JCB launches a special offer program in Hokkaido for inbound tourist to Japan

TOKYO, Sept 28, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, announces the launch of “The heart of HOKKAIDO” program, which provides special offers on shopping and experiences at merchants in Hokkaido, a popular tourist destination, to JCB cardmembers issued outside Japan. This promotion will run from October 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

During this period, JCB cardmembers will find great discounts and gift offers at selected merchants in Hokkaido.

For more information about “The heart of HOKKAIDO”, please visit here.

By offering privileges at a variety of the merchants in Hokkaido with JCB Cards, this program aims to encourage not only shopping but also spending on unique experiences in Hokkaido, which is attracting an increasing number of visitors to Japan. In addition, JCB hopes to contribute to local communities by stimulating visitors’ consumption as well as enriching the travel experience of JCB cardmembers.

JCB and partner merchants have agreed to launch this program together because of our shared desire to contribute to the development of local communities and to provide visitors to Japan with a uniquely Japanese experience.

This program is also in collaboration with JTB Corp. and Fun Japan Communications Co., Ltd., which operates “FUN! JAPAN”, the social media platform that provides information on Japanese culture, food, fashion, technology, and business. JCB cardmembers can also enjoy special offers via the special website of “FUN! JAPAN”. “The FUN! JAPAN Furusato Membership Program” website is designed to continuously increase the number of fans of Hokkaido, including members who are long lasting repeat visitors to the region and who purchase Hokkaido specialties from overseas via e-commerce.

The Campaign Website at “FUN! JAPAN

Role of Each Partner

- JCB International Co., Ltd. organizes “The heart of HOKKAIDO” program which provides special offers and discounts at shops and restaurants located in the hub of tourism in Hokkaido and promotes the program via the own media and advertisements, as well as the JTB’s program to invite more JCB cardmembers to Hokkaido.

- JTB Corp. HOKKAIDO Branch gathers partnered facilities, cooperated with local travel & tourism groups and associations.

- JTB Corp. Area Solution Business Division promotes registration of products which make tourists enjoy unique experiences in the region.

- Fun Japan Communications Co., Ltd. establishes the campaign website and the community “The FUN! JAPAN Furusato Membership Program”.

As a Japanese brand with a spirit of hospitality, JCB offers services to enrich the travel experience of JCB cardmembers. Visit "JCB Global", the official YouTube channel, and the “JCB Special Offers” website (*) for information on beneficial promotions and convenient services in multiple languages.

*The website is available in English, Korean, Thai, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese only.

For more information about "JCB Global", please visit here.

For more information about “JCB Special Offers”, please visit here.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 43million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 154 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

Contact
Ayaka Nakajima
Corporate Communications
Tel: +81-3-5778-8353
Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jp




Topic: Press release summary
Source: JCB
Sectors: Cards & Payments, Travel & Tourism
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

