

Vancouver, BC, Sept 28, 2023 - (NewMediaWire) - BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (Nasdaq:BCAN) (CSE:BYND)(“BYND Cannasoft” or the “Company”), an Israeli-based integrated software and cannabis company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new website dedicated to the highly anticipated EZ-G Device, a therapeutic solution utilizing AI and machine learning, that has the potential to enhance therapeutic approaches for a range of women's issues. The website features a self-registration system for consumers to sign up and register to be the first ones to receive an EZ-G device once the first round is manufactured. The Company, as announced in its milestone update issued on August 3, plans to bring its thoroughly tested EZ-G Device to market in the second quarter of 2024. The EZ-G device uses proprietary software to regulate the flow of low concentrations of CBD oil, hemp seed oil, and other natural oils into the soft tissues of the female reproductive system to potentially help a wide variety of women's health issues. The device is expected to provide users with a personalized experience that meets various needs related to sexual pleasure, pain management, and medical conditions. “We are excited to launch our new website dedicated to the EZ-G Device in anticipation of our product launch in Q2 of 2024,” said Yftah Ben Yaackov, CEO and Director of BYND Cannasoft. “The website provides a view into the design and functionalities of this device that has been in the works for years. We hope those interested in the product will explore the website and reserve their own device ahead of its launch in the first half of 2024.” Ben Yaackov continued, “The EZ-G website launch follows our recent announcement of a signed Memorandum of Understanding with Foria, a well-respected company in the sexual wellness and CBD industry which has hundreds of thousands of existing customers, to begin manufacturing capsules for use in our EZ-G Devices. This announcement, coupled with the website launch, demonstrate our commitment to delivering proprietary products that can potentially address a variety of women’s health issues that are currently unmet.” The company intends to expand the marketing of the product through Foria's existing marketing platforms, including to its hundreds of thousands of existing customers online as well as the leading retail stores where Foria products are currently located. For consumers interested in registering to receive the EZ+G Device This unique product hopes to redefine women's health, and interested parties can now secure their reservation to be among the first to experience its groundbreaking features. For more information on the device and to reserve your EZ-G Device please visit: https://easyg-ai.com. About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises is an Israeli-based integrated software and cannabis company. BYND Cannasoft owns and markets "Benefit CRM," a proprietary customer relationship management (CRM) software product enabling small and medium-sized businesses to optimize their day-to-day business activities such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call center activities, and asset management. Building on our 20 years of experience in CRM software, BYND Cannasoft is developing an innovative new CRM platform to serve the needs of the medical cannabis industry by making it a more organized, accessible, and price-transparent market. The Cannabis CRM System will include a Job Management (BENEFIT) and a module system (CANNASOFT) for managing farms and greenhouses with varied crops. BYND Cannasoft owns the patent-pending intellectual property for the EZ-G device. This therapeutic device uses proprietary software to regulate the flow of low concentrations of CBD oil, hemp seed oil, and other natural oils into the soft tissues of the female reproductive system to potentially treat a wide variety of women's health issues. The EZ-G device includes technological advancements as a sex toy with a more realistic experience and the prototype utilizes sensors to determine what enhances the users' pleasure. The user can control the device through a Bluetooth app installed on a smartphone or other portable device. The data will be transmitted and received from the device to and from the secure cloud using artificial intelligence (AI). The data is combined with other antonymic user preferences to improve its operation by increasing sexual satisfaction. For Further Information, please refer to information available on the Company’s website: www.cannasoft-crm.com, the CSE website: www.thecse.com/en/listings/life-sciences/bynd-cannasoft-enterprises-inc and on SEDAR+: www.sedarplus.ca. Gabi Kabazo, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (604) 833-6820, email: ir@cannasoft-crm.com For Media and Investor Relations, please contact:

TraDigital IR, Tel: (212) 389-9782 x.108, Email: colette@tradigitalir.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company’s actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including future financial performance, unanticipated regulatory requests and delays including CBD or other substances regulations, final patents approval, timeline estimates for the EZ-G product launch that might be different due to constraints not under the control of the company and those factors discussed in filings made by the company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including (without limitation) in the company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 and annual information form dated March 31, 2023, which are available under the company's profile at www.sedar.com, and in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year then ended that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2023. Should one or more of these factors occur, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.





