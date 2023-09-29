Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd
World's Best Honda Motorcycle Technician to be Determined at Inaugural Honda Global Motorcycle Technician Contest

TOKYO, Sept 29, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda will hold the first Honda Global Motorcycle Technician Contest, a contest of skills for service staff at Honda motorcycle dealerships around the world. The first contest will be held at Honda Technical College Kanto (Fujimino-shi, Saitama Prefecture) on October 8, 2023.

The purpose of this competition is to further improve the skills of service staff who support the safety and security of customers around the world on a daily basis, as well as to promote mutual communication. Of the approximately 89,000 service staff members worldwide, 23 were selected as representatives after winning competitions held by sales companies in their respective countries and regions.

The competition consists of three categories: Knowledge competition (mechanisms and maintenance knowledge), Off-Vehicle competition (disassembly/assembly, measurement, and adjustment), and On-Vehicle competition (diagnosis, repair, and completion inspection), where contestants compete for accuracy and speed in the inspection, diagnosis, and repair of motorcycles using the correct knowledge, skills, and processes required by service staff.

This is the first time Honda is holding a global skills contest for service staff, and is planned to be held every four years.

Noriaki Abe | Managing Executive Officer, Chief Officer, Motorcycle and Power Products Operations

“Honda motorcycles have reached a cumulative global production milestone of 400 million units, providing new value in mobility and lifestyle to approximately 20 million customers annually. Service activities such as inspections and repairs at dealerships are indispensable to ensure that motorcycles can be ridden safely, securely, and comfortably. Currently, Honda dealerships around the world receive more than 140 million service visits per year, and improving the technical skills of the service staff that support these visits is more important than ever. Through this contest, we will continue to work for further improvement of customer satisfaction around the world by sharing our service philosophy of making our customers happy.”

For more information, visit https://global.honda/en/newsroom/news/2023/c230928aeng.html.




Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
