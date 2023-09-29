

TOKYO, Sept 29, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, through its Australian subsidiary Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia, Pty. Ltd. (MHIAA), was selected as the best brand of air-conditioners by the top Australian product review sites "Finder"(1) and Australia's leading consumer advocacy group "CHOICE®"(2), and has also been certified as the No.1 brand in customer satisfaction by Australia's top highly respected product review site "Canstar Blue"(3) and New Zealand's well-regarded membership-based product review organization "Consumer."(4) This marks the third consecutive year MHIAA has received this accolade from Finder, sixth consecutive year from CHOICE® and fifth consecutive year from Canstar Blue, as well as the second consecutive time being selected by Consumer. following "The Top Brand of Heat Pumps" in 2021. To determine these results, Finder, through the cooperation of its consulting firm, conducted a satisfaction survey on products that consumers had purchased within the preceding three months to three years. Based on the results of this survey, MHIAA's air-conditioners had the highest rating of 4.7 out of a maximum 5 for "performance" and was also rated 4.6 out of 5 for "features and functions" and "value for money," plus a score of 98% recommendation rating(5) in the split system air conditioner category(6). With an overall rating of 4.6 out of a maximum of 5 points, MHI ranked as the "Best Rated Brand." The rating by CHOICE® was based on a survey of customer satisfaction and product reliability in the Australian market. According to CHOICE® the survey was conducted on more than 200 models of air-conditioners in four categories: "Average Test Score;" "Brand Reliability;" "Customer Satisfaction;" and "Recommended Ratio," with MHIAA's residential units receiving a customer satisfaction of 91% and a reliability rating of 90%, the same as its results last year, and an overall Best Brand score of 74%. Canstar Blue's ratings were based on a survey of more than 800 consumers on their views of air-conditioners, and covered seven categories: "Overall satisfaction," "Performance," "Ease of use," "Quietness," "Value for money," "Functionality and features," and "Design." MHIAA's air-conditioners received the highest score of 5 stars in six of these categories. The survey conducted by Consumer. was aimed at consumers and members who purchased a heat pump type air-conditioner within the last five years, with the results revealing that MHIAA's units ranked highest in customer satisfaction for heat pump units in the 2023 "People's Choice Awards." According to Consumer NZ that runs the review site, MHIAA's heat pump type air-conditioners were praised by consumers for three factors-performance, minimal technical issues, and high level of customer satisfaction-that led to being awarded the accolade. Yuji Ito, Managing Director of MHIAA, reacted to these achievements by outlining that supplying customers with products that enrich their lifestyles has long been MHIAA's objective ever since entering into local markets. "These awards signify that MHIAA has accomplished the mission it set out to achieve. These awards bolster our sense of commitment for pursing further growth, and we will continue to provide product technology and services that customers are satisfied with. I am overjoyed by the outstanding feedback we have received from customers using our products in their day-to-day lives." Spurred on by the latest awards, going forward MHI Thermal Systems will continue developing the technologies and products that customers want, applying its comprehensive technological capabilities derived from synergies in its broad-based air-conditioning and refrigeration operations to provide optimal thermal solutions to a diverse range of customer needs. (1) Finder is considered one of Australia's most trusted review sites, assisting consumers making purchases with product reviews and useful information.

(2) An independent Australian consumer advocacy group with a 60-year history and membership exceeding 200,000 consumers.

(3) An authoritative consumer review and comparison website that runs its own annual survey covering more than 300 categories of products and services.

(4) A non-profit, membership-based product review site focused on consumer protection.

(5) Finder's recommendation ratings correspond to the percentage of surveyed buyers who respond to a question asking whether they would recommend their purchased item to friends and acquaintances.

(6) Split system air-conditioner refers to a residential-use air-conditioning system consisting of indoor and outdoor units. They offer higher heating/cooling efficiency than single-unit systems. About MHI Group Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.





