

LONDON, Oct 2, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Aiming at fostering investment in the green sector, digital transformation, and sustainable trade and supply chains, the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in London, in collaboration with Representative Office of Bank Indonesia in London and the Indonesia Investment Promotion Center (IIPC) London, will host the Indonesia Investment Forum (IIF) 2023 in London on 5 October 2023. IIF 2023 is an annual event that aims to showcase and promote Indonesia's investment landscape and Investment Projects Ready to Offer (IPRO). This forum will be enriched with business matching sessions featuring selected IPRO projects from 11 sectors, including renewable energy, electric vehicles, digital, infrastructure, transportation and tourism. IIF 2023 marks the beginning of a series of "Experience Indonesia" events, encompassing cultural arts performances and exhibitions of SME products during "Indonesian Night" on the evening of October 5, coupled with Experience Indonesia Dublin, which would be the first Indonesian cultural arts performance in Ireland in the last 5 years. During the Experience Indonesia 2022, we had the pleasure of hosting 4,000 visitors over the course of 3 days, leading to the establishment of cooperation agreements valued at over USD 75 million. The Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia, Desra Percaya, hopes that IIF 2023 can forge closer investment cooperation between the two countries, "especially considering the value of Indonesian-UK investment continues to steadily rise, in line with Indonesia's prominent standing on the global economic front," he mentioned. In 2022, UK investment in Indonesia reached a substantial USD 822 million, securing its position as the 10th largest investor in the country. Approximately 20 speakers have been confirmed to be present at this forum, including distinguished figures from both countries. This forum boasts an impressive lineup of keynote speakers such as Nusrat Ghani MP, UK Minister of State (Minister for Investment Security Unit and Minister for Business and Economic Security), together with the Governor of Bank Indonesia, Perry Warjiyo and the Minister of Investment/Head of BKPM, Bahlil Lahadalia. Meanwhile, Richard Graham MP, UK PM's Trade Envoy for Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and ASEAN, will provide insights into the promising potential of the economic partnership between Indonesia and the UK. Furthermore, our panel discussions will feature prominent leaders from the banking and business sectors in Indonesia, the UK, and Europe. This event is also supported by Bank Mandiri, BNI, UK-ASEAN Business Council, British Chamber of Commerce Indonesia, ASEAN Business Partners, TheCityUK, Citigroup, Standard Chartered, KPMG and bp. Further information is available via the website: https://iif2023.indonesianembassy.org.uk/ Source: Indonesian Embassy in London





