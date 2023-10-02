Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Monday, 2 October 2023, 15:10 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Saudi Film Commission
Under the Patronage of His Highness the Minister of Culture, the 'Saudi Film Confex' is Inaugurated in Riyadh

RIYADH, Oct 2, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Under the patronage of His Highness Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Film Commission, H.E. Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, the Saudi Vice Minister of Culture, inaugurated the Saudi Film Confex in its first edition today at the Riyadh Front EXPO. The event saw attendance from select Arab and international filmmakers and several national, regional, and international directors and industry experts in the kingdom.

H.E. Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, the Saudi Vice Minister of Culture stressed, in his opening speech at the Saudi Film Confex, that art and culture continue to represent the spirit of Saudi society and are fundamental pillars of the Kingdom's development. He pointed to the efforts of the Ministry of Culture and the Saudi Film Commission in light of the Saudi Vision 2030, which was launched by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to build a bright future for filmmaking and arts.

"Over the past few years, the film industry has been changing rapidly. Saudi films have placed our country onto the cultural world map in the national and international arenas and continue to highlight the creativity and talent available throughout the Kingdom," he added.

H.E. Vice Minister of Culture stressed that filmmaking is one of the main goals that the Ministry of Culture seeks to support by establishing and developing industry-specific forums, such as the Saudi Film Confex, to be a gathering point for the value chain in filmmaking, ensuring the exchange of experiences, and facilitating communication between artists, local creators, and international filmmakers.

He added: "We believe in the power of cinema and films and their prominent role in changing reality for the better and spreading our culture throughout the world. Therefore, the Film Commission will continue to support artistic and cinematic initiatives, contribute to developing skills, and expand the horizons of creativity, and all of this comes within the framework of our firm commitment to developing the sector of art and cinema in our country."

The "Saudi Film Confex" is a platform that brings together the fundamental pillars and relevant parties to enhance and promote filmmaking and to publicize its importance to the national economy and investment opportunities in this field through three main pillars: industry trends, global practices, challenges and opportunities in filmmaking, with the participation of more than 100 experts and international figures in the field of filmmaking. About 50 speakers, including executives, investors, and specialists from all over the world, will discuss the latest topics and technologies that support the film industry and its operations, in addition to organizing workshops, training sessions, and intensive displays of cinematic products, projects, and innovations related to filmmaking in the Kingdom and globally.

The event is the result of vigorous efforts led by the Saudi Film Commission, aimed at highlighting the growing economic role of filmmaking across the Kingdom and attracting elite filmmakers and global producers to promote the exchange of knowledge and experiences with their Saudi counterparts. To develop the Kingdom's film industry and enhance its presence in international film forums, SFC remains committed to contributing to the Saudi Vision 2030 goal of "investing in culture as an engine of national economic growth".

For more information on Saudi Film Confex and to register for attendance, visit www.saudifilmconfex.com. Contact Information

Rakan ALSHARIF, Marketing and PR Director, rakan.alsharif@hashtagstudio.com, +971506540055  




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Saudi Film Commission
Sectors: Broadcast, Film & Sat
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Indonesia Investment Forum 2023 Offers UK Investment Opportunities in the Green Sector and in Indonesia's Digital Transformation  
Oct 2, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
CJPT strengthens efforts in Japan and Thailand to achieve carbon neutrality and solve logistics issues  
Monday, October 2, 2023 5:58:00 PM
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Delivers LNG Fuel Gas Supply System (FGSS) for LNG-fueled Car Carriers Built by Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co., Ltd.  
Monday, October 2, 2023 5:41:00 PM
MHIEC Receives Order from Fukushima City to Rebuild Superannuated Waste-to-Energy Plant  
Monday, October 2, 2023 4:59:00 PM
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0  
Oct 2, 2023 15:43 HKT/SGT
Under the Patronage of His Highness the Minister of Culture, the 'Saudi Film Confex' is Inaugurated in Riyadh  
Oct 2, 2023 15:10 HKT/SGT
NEC Completes Patara-2 Submarine Cable System in Indonesia  
Monday, October 2, 2023 2:08:00 PM
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing wins world title with Power Stage push  
Monday, October 2, 2023 12:20:00 PM
Fujitsu Japan and Kanazawa Institute of Technology collaborate in local revitalization initiatives using digital technology  
Monday, October 2, 2023 11:10:00 AM
SMEStreet Report on G20 Summit's Impact on Indian SMEs  
Sept 30, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
WCIT|IDECS 2023
4  -  6   October
Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
ABC Conclave
7  -  8   October
Dubai, UAE
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
Javed Ali Live at Esplanade Concert, Singapore
12   October
Singapore
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
The CX Transformation Conclave 2023 – Delhi Edition
30   November
New DelhI, INDIA
Mission Net Zero India Summit
7  -  8   December
New DelhI, INDIA
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       