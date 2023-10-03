

TOKYO, Oct 3, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global MedTech company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, named Dr. John de Csepel to the role of Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective immediately. In this role, John will report to CEO Stefan Kaufmann and drive the globally integrated Medical and Scientific Affairs Division (MSA) with a wealth of experience and remarkable track record in healthcare. Olympus is devoted to developing safe medical devices with demonstrable clinical and economic value to reduce the social burden of healthcare costs while improving healthcare outcomes for all. Dr. John de Csepel "As a leading global MedTech company, we must deliver optimal medical care that prioritizes patient safety to meet the expectations of our stakeholders. Today, I am delighted to announce an exciting new leader to take the team to even greater heights," said Shigeto Ohtsuki, Olympus Chief Human Resources Officer. "We look forward to the innovative ideas, expertise, and leadership that Dr. de Csepel will bring us as we continue contributing to the advancement of healthcare." The MSA team aims to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care through minimally invasive solutions across targeted diseases while delivering above-market, sustainable growth. John joins Olympus from Medtronic, where he most recently served as the Global Regions Chief Medical Officer. He played a pivotal role in driving innovative relationships with healthcare providers and enhancing patient access to care through his leadership in clinical research and medical science. Before that, he headed the Medical Affairs teams at both Barrx Medical and Covidien's Surgical business, demonstrating exceptional leadership and expertise in the MedTech industry. Concurrent with his management experience, he has worked as a volunteer war surgeon for Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontiéres) from 2006 through 2014 and since then as a New York City trauma surgeon on the weekends. John holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and a doctorate in medicine from Georgetown University, Washington D.C. He was a General Surgery Resident and Laparoscopic Surgery Fellow at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York and subsequently served as Chief of Minimally Invasive of Surgery at New York's Saint Vincent's Hospital. He continues to reside in New York, U.S.A. About Olympus At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide best-in-class solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states. For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit https://www.olympus-global.com/ and follow our global X account: @Olympus_Corp. Media contact:

Nao Tsukamoto

