Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Monday, 2 October 2023, 17:41 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Delivers LNG Fuel Gas Supply System (FGSS) for LNG-fueled Car Carriers Built by Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co., Ltd.
- High-pressure systems delivered in August 2023 for car carriers that will use LNG as their main fuel
- Accomplished delivery of seven FGSS units to Japanese shipyard in total and nineteen units to be delivered

TOKYO, Oct 2, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group company based in Yokohama, delivered Fuel Gas Supply System (FGSS)*, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel gas supply system for high-pressure dual-fuel marine engine to Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co., Ltd at the end of August 2023.

The FGSS ordered by Shin Kurushima Dockyard feature an optimized cargo space layout utilizing a modular design for exceptional space-saving and maintenance access, a shortened construction schedule at shipyards, and a proprietary control system that can be customized according to customer needs, contributing to both excellent operability and safety. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding previously received and filled orders for FGSS units for two LNG-fueled car carriers built by Shin Kurushima Dockyard between 2020 and 2022. Including those deliveries, a total number of FGSS ordered from Japanese client reaches twenty-six units and the delivery of seven units have been completed.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, as part of MHI Group's strategic initiatives for energy transition, will provide FGSS units to a broad range of customers involved in the construction of LNG-fueled vessels, enhancing the added value and competitiveness of ships. Further, by helping to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through the widespread adoption of LNG-fueled vessels, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, as a maritime system integrator, aims to further the decarbonization of the marine industry, support the realization of a carbon neutral world, and reduce environmental impacts on a global scale.

*See the following pamphlet for details on Mitsubishi Shipbuilding's FGSS:https://www.mhi.com/group/mhimsb/FGSSE.pdf

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Sectors: Marine & Offshore
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Links

http://www.mhi.com

https://www.mhi.com/rss/

https://www.facebook.com/mhi.ltd/

https://twitter.com/MHI_Group

https://www.youtube.com/user/DiscoverMHI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-heavy-industries/

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Oct 2, 2023 16:59 HKT/SGT
MHIEC Receives Order from Fukushima City to Rebuild Superannuated Waste-to-Energy Plant
Sept 29, 2023 16:11 HKT/SGT
PHOENIX HARMONIA, A Very Large LPG/Ammonia Carrier Constructed by Namura Shipbuilding, Enters into Service
Sept 29, 2023 10:51 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems Scores Highly Again with Air-Conditioners for Australia and New Zealand Markets
Sept 27, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
MHI and ZutaCore Join Forces in a Strategic Alliance, Paving the Way for a Zero-emission Data Industry
Sept 20, 2023 18:05 HKT/SGT
Takasago Hydrogen Park, the World's First Integrated Validation Facility for Technologies from Hydrogen Production to Power Generation, Enters Full-Scale Operation
Sept 15, 2023 17:51 HKT/SGT
SBM Offshore and MHI Sign Partnership Agreement for FPSO CO2 Capture Solution
Sept 14, 2023 16:04 HKT/SGT
A New Era: Challenges in Lunar Exploration and Manned Lunar Orbital Base Development
Sept 14, 2023 13:45 HKT/SGT
MHI Becomes a Full Member of the Japan Center for Engagement and Remedy on Business and Human Rights (JaCER)
Sept 13, 2023 11:38 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems Launches New "TEJ35GAM" Electric-Driven Transport Refrigeration Units
Sept 12, 2023 18:29 HKT/SGT
Global Combat Air Programme Industry Partners Agree Next Steps on Collaboration to Deliver Next Generation Combat Aircraft
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       