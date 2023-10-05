Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, October 5, 2023
Thursday, 5 October 2023, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Hackuity
Hackuity Earns IMDA Accreditation, Commits to Reinforce Singapore's Cybersecurity Posture
- Hackuity, the award-winning risk-based vulnerability management provider, has joined a select list of companies to be accredited by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA).
- The programme seeks to accelerate the growth of Singapore-based enterprise tech companies, match them with relevant key stakeholders to address problem statements and position them as qualified contenders to government and large enterprise players.
- The new milestone comes on the back of others, such as Hackuity's recognition by the French government's Grand Defi Cyber Stage 2.

SINGAPORE, Oct 5, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Hackuity, the award-winning risk-based vulnerability management provider, joins a select list of companies to be accredited by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA). This follows a series of landmark accomplishments by the team - most recently the recognition by the French government's Grand Défi Cyber Stage 2.

"We are honoured to be part of the IMDA Accreditation programme. Over the years, we have witnessed Singapore gradually solidify itself as a cybersecurity hub in Southeast Asia, and an integral part of the cybersecurity supply chain globally. The government's strong commitment to cybersecurity is evident through initiatives like research and development centres, incubator programmes, legal frameworks, and support for industry growth. We believe that the accreditation will extend beyond Singapore and will continue to support our expansion across the region," said Pierre Samson, Chief Revenue Officer at Hackuity.

Launched in 2014, the IMDA Accreditation programme is vital in growing and nurturing the local Infocomm Media (ICM) technology ecosystem. The programme seeks to accelerate the growth of innovative, fast-scaling Singapore-based enterprise tech companies, establishing their credentials and positioning them as qualified contenders to government and large enterprise players through recurring market access platforms. By strengthening their track record in Singapore, IMDA also helps to accelerate their expansion into global markets.

Having worked with government agencies and global enterprises such as Thales, BNP Paribas, Pole Emploi, and Engie, Hackuity is poised to better support organisations in strengthening their cybersecurity posture and making sense of their threat prioritisation and attack surface.

"We welcome Hackuity, a pioneer in developing award-winning cyber vulnerability management technologies, as the latest addition in the IMDA Accreditation programme. With Singapore as the APAC headquarter, Hackuity is well placed to serve the region and sets the benchmark on how enterprises contextualise vulnerability. We look forward to partner with Hackuity to automate aggregation and the remediation process, unlocking new innovative use cases", said Edwin Low, Director of Enterprise and Ecosystem Development at IMDA.

The global cybersecurity industry witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, estimated to be worth over US$173 billion, and projected to exceed US$420 billion by 2030 as the industry continues to grow at a CAGR of 8.9 per cent. Singapore, though smaller in scale, has rapidly grown to approximately US$2 billion in cybersecurity market value, and is aiming for $5 billion by the end of the decade.

Samson added, "A shortage of tech talent and specialists continues to persist regionally, and more needs to be done for organisations and governments to prepare themselves for the escalating battle ahead. The Singapore government has been steadfast and forward-thinking in supporting initiatives, going as far as committing S$1 billion in 2020 to be spent over three years to enhance their cybersecurity capability. The successful government-led policies offer a strategic platform for local, regional, and global cybersecurity firms seeking international expansion."

Moving ahead, Hackuity is capitalising on the competitive advantages offered by its Attack Path Monitoring project's disruptive innovations. The company's ambition is to generate over 50 per cent of its business internationally by the end of 2024, and position Hackuity as a leader in the global Risk-Based Vulnerability Management (RBVM) market.

About Hackuity

80% of cyberattacks use a vulnerability published half a decade ago. Translation: either cybersec professionals don't care (not true) or they can't keep up on their own (it's time we admit that). Fragmented teams, too many tools, and exploding vulnerabilities are a match made in heaven - for attackers.

Founded by experts from leading cybersecurity service providers, Hackuity reinvents Vulnerability Management to protect organisations worldwide. No BS. More VM. Remediate the real threats, faster. Hackuity is bringing *clarity* to cyber vulnerability chaos.

Hackuity is the winner of PwC Luxembourg's Cybersecurity & Privacy Solution of the Year - People's Choice Award (2023), has received the EIC Seal of Excellence from the European Innovation Counsel, and is featured on Wavestone's 2023 French Cybersecurity Startups Radar. Hackuity is a member of Campus Cyber and has also won the Government-led Grand Défi competition (2021, 2023), the Assises Innovation Award (2021), the FIC Startup Jury Award (2021), and the BPI Innovation Competition Award (2019). Hackuity emerged from stealth and raised EUR12 million in 2022. Find out more at www.hackuity.io/

For media inquiries, please contact:
PRecious Communications for Hackuity
hackuity@preciouscomms.com




Sectors: CyberSecurity
