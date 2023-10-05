

TOKYO, Oct 5, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - ΣSynX (Sigma Syncs) is the Digital Innovation (DI) brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). It incorporates the four elements shown in the figure below, and based on the concept of "Smart Connections," aims to combine intelligence and technology to facilitate coordination between humans and machines.

MHI possesses a technological foundation that encompasses approximately 700 technical fields, more than 500 products, thousands of machine modules, 31 business sectors, and a diverse range of data and expertise, from development of complex machinery to operation and maintenance. By combining this with technologies and knowledge from around the world, MHI will expand the possibilities of value creation to the greatest extent possible. MHI will realize a safe and secure world by presenting a vision for the future of society, and responding flexibly and promptly to changes in society, as well as challenges such as carbon neutrality. ΣSynX Application Examples Solutions to Support Ecosystems Automatic picking, warehousing, and receipt and shipment for warehouse logistics

Optimization of equipment and operations for refrigerated temperature-controlled warehouse logistics

Energy efficiency and decarbonization for data centers

Optimization of operations and maintenance for critical infrastructure (TOMONI)

Optimization of operations and maintenance for the renewable energy business Products Marine ammonia handling system for utilization of ammonia on board ships

Intelligent plant inspection explosion-proof robot "EX ROVR"

Intelligent and integrated monitoring of steelmaking machines

Integrated monitoring of the compact CO₂ capture system "CO₂MPACT™" for various industry sectors

Integrated monitoring of vehicles for transportation systems Security Security for industrial control systems to defend against cyberattacks on critical infrastructure For more information, visit https://www.mhi.com/news/23100501.html.





