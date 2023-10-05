Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
∑SynX "Smart Connections" Provides Solutions for the Various Challenges Facing Society

TOKYO, Oct 5, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - ΣSynX (Sigma Syncs) is the Digital Innovation (DI) brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). It incorporates the four elements shown in the figure below, and based on the concept of "Smart Connections," aims to combine intelligence and technology to facilitate coordination between humans and machines.

MHI possesses a technological foundation that encompasses approximately 700 technical fields, more than 500 products, thousands of machine modules, 31 business sectors, and a diverse range of data and expertise, from development of complex machinery to operation and maintenance. By combining this with technologies and knowledge from around the world, MHI will expand the possibilities of value creation to the greatest extent possible.

MHI will realize a safe and secure world by presenting a vision for the future of society, and responding flexibly and promptly to changes in society, as well as challenges such as carbon neutrality.

ΣSynX Application Examples

Solutions to Support Ecosystems

  • Automatic picking, warehousing, and receipt and shipment for warehouse logistics
  • Optimization of equipment and operations for refrigerated temperature-controlled warehouse logistics
  • Energy efficiency and decarbonization for data centers
  • Optimization of operations and maintenance for critical infrastructure (TOMONI)
  • Optimization of operations and maintenance for the renewable energy business 

Products

  • Marine ammonia handling system for utilization of ammonia on board ships
  • Intelligent plant inspection explosion-proof robot "EX ROVR"
  • Intelligent and integrated monitoring of steelmaking machines
  • Integrated monitoring of the compact CO₂ capture system "CO₂MPACT™" for various industry sectors
  • Integrated monitoring of vehicles for transportation systems 

Security

  • Security for industrial control systems to defend against cyberattacks on critical infrastructure

For more information, visit https://www.mhi.com/news/23100501.html




