  • Thursday, October 5, 2023
Thursday, 5 October 2023, 13:32 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd
Honda to Begin Sales of All-new N-BOX in Japan
- Third-generation N-BOX designed to offer a joyful time for all occupants -

TOKYO, Oct 5, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will begin sales in Japan of the all-new N-BOX tomorrow, on Friday, October 6, 2023.

The all-new, third-generation N-BOX was developed with the aim of creating a vehicle which provides a joyful time for everyone who uses it, enabling customers to fulfill their broad range of purposes, including what they want to do for the happiness of everyone, not just for themselves and their families.

In addition to a refined exterior design that exudes a greater sense of high quality, the all-new N-BOX features an easy-to-drive and comfortable interior space achieved by carrying forward the spacious cabin which has always been a popular feature of the N-BOX to realize an uncluttered field of vision with enhanced sense of openness.

Moreover, the all-new N-BOX became the first Honda mini-vehicle model to feature Honda CONNECT, an in-vehicle communication system equipped with new-generation connected technologies, which enables customers to enjoy the use of their vehicle with greater peace of mind and comfort.

Furthermore, the all-new N-BOX continues to feature the Honda SENSING advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard equipment on all types, but with two newly added functions, namely Low Speed Brake Function and Unintended Acceleration Mitigation.

N-BOX Product site:　https://www.honda.co.jp/Nbox/(Japanese)

For more information, visit https://global.honda/en/newsroom/news/2023/4231005-n-boxeng.html.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

