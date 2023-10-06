Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, October 6, 2023
Friday, 6 October 2023, 10:53 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Launches All-New Crown "Sport" in Japan
New Sport type SUV form brings "Fun to Drive" to everyone

Toyota City, Japan, Oct 6, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation unveiled its all-new Crown Sport Hybrid (HEV) model in Japan and will begin accepting orders today. The new model plans to be launched around November. Toyota also plans to launch a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version around December, the Crown Sedan model around November, and the Crown Estate model before the end of this fiscal year (FY2024).

SPORT Z (2.5-liter Hybrid Model)

Built on the unique and unshakable Crown platform passed down over generations, Toyota's all-new Crown series comes in four models tailored to the individual values and diversity of each customer. As a global brand originating in Japan, these four individual models herald the opening of the second chapter for the Crown brand. One of them is the Sport type, which is an SUV but in a new form that offers a beautiful design that resonates with the senses together with a fun driving experience.

Key Points:
- The Sport SUV is a new form that comes with an exhilarating and creative ambiance in a package that is easy to enter, exit, and drive, and that offers an agile and sporty driving experience.

  • Sporty and dynamic design that heightens expectations for the driving experience, with a design concept that balances power and grace
  • Exhilaration from the first moment inside the cabin, with an interior space that makes it easy to enter and easy to drive
  • Fun driving experience through a balance of high-quality, flexible suspension with agile driving performance
  • Equipped with the latest advanced safety equipment.

For the more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/toyota/39854679.html.




Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://linkedin.com/company/toyota

