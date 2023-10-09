

SINGAPORE, Oct 9, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - ONERHT Foundation Ltd (“Foundation”), the corporate social responsibility arm of RHTLaw Asia LLP and the RHT Group of Companies (collectively, “ONERHT”), successfully raised more than S$400,000 for disadvantaged groups with the support of generous donors and sponsors at the Foundation’s Charity Golf 2023 event. Mr Azman Jaafar, Managing Partner of RHTLaw Asia, Mr Erwan Barre, Board Director of ONERHT Foundation, Ms Kaylee Kwok, Chairman of ONERHT Foundation, Guest-of-Honour Mr Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr Ho Peng Kee, Patron of ONERHT Foundation, and Mr Bernard Tay, Mr Jayaprakash Jagateesan, Mr Yang Eu Jin, Board Directors of ONERHT Foundation. [L-R] Ms Kaylee Kwok, Chairman of ONERHT Foundation, said, “We continue to believe in the power of collective efforts with the support of the Foundation’s generous donors and sponsors to make a difference and drive positive change in the community. We remain committed to purposeful growth with philanthropy across the Foundation’s four core pillars of education, environment and sustainability, disadvantaged groups, as well as arts and sports.” More than 170 golfers participated in the charity golf event held over two days on 29 September and 6 October at Orchid Country Club and Sentosa Golf Club respectively. The event culminated with a gala dinner attended by Guest-of-Honour, Minister for Trade and Industry Mr Gan Kim Yong, and more than 200 guests. The Foundation, a registered charity and grant-making philanthropic organisation, collaborates with charitable organisations to support meaningful programmes that address various community needs in Singapore. Funds raised from this year’s charity golf event, now in its 8th edition, will provide crucial support to a range of beneficiaries, including: · PAP Community Foundation Sparkle Care Centres · Life Community Services Society · Singapore Cancer Society · Singapore Road Safety Council Mr Jayaprakash Jagateesan, ONERHT Foundation Board Director and AlDigi Group Chief Executive Officer, said, “We believe that sustainable businesses must go beyond seeking profits to be a force for good in society. Philanthropy is not just an option; it’s a responsibility for companies to contribute to the well-being of the communities they operate in. ONERHT’s Specialised Group, a proud supporter of the Foundation’s charity golf event, continues to uphold its commitment to supporting meaningful causes for the community.” Since its inception in 2015, the Foundation has raised closed to S$5 million with the support of its donors and sponsors for more than 30 charitable organisations. ONERHT Foundation Ltd A Singapore registered charity and grant-making philanthropic organisation, ONERHT Foundation Ltd (“Foundation”) enables RHTLaw Asia LLP and the RHT Group of Companies (collectively, “ONERHT”) to do right and do good through various charitable endeavours. Set up by ONERHT in 2015, the Foundation was registered as a Singapore charity by the Commissioner of Charities and a grant-making philanthropic organisation by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore on 16 September 2016 and 28 November 2016 respectively. The Foundation seeks to establish, inspire and encourage the right philanthropic culture among the corporate and legal fraternity of giving back to the community in a focused, hands-on and meaningful manner. Since its inception, the Foundation has raised closed to S$5 million to support more than 30 beneficiaries involved in education, the environment and sustainability, disadvantaged groups as well as the arts and sports. For more information, please visit www.onerht.foundation ONERHT ONERHT is an integrated multidisciplinary platform of professional and specialist services. Following the establishment of RHTLaw Asia in 2011, its founding team developed a second engine of growth through the RHT Group of Companies, an independent ecosystem of professional services, associated companies and networks, complementing RHTLaw Asia’s full service legal offerings. The Specialised Group within ONERHT represents its investments into various business partnerships to develop cutting edge solutions for clients. These include specialist services and platforms across Web 3.0 Digital Economy, Wealth Advisory, Fund & Asset Management, Valuation & Advisory, Investor Relations and Events & Training. For media enquiries, please contact: Elliot Siow / elliot.siow@rhtgoc.com / +65 8375 0417





