Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Tuesday, 10 October 2023, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: New Frontier Group
New Frontier Group Achieves ISO 9001 Certification
Further Solidifying Commitment to Clients

FOOTHILL RANCH, CA, Oct 10, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - New Frontier Group, a cost management leader in global healthcare for over 21 years, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the ISO 9001 Certification. This internationally recognized standard affirms the company's unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality products/services and its dedication to continual improvement in its operational processes. 

ISO 9001 is a globally respected standard for quality management systems, awarded to organizations that can consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. The certification also indicates the organization's dedication to enhancing customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system, including processes for improvement and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

"We are thrilled to achieve this milestone," said Gitte Bach CEO of New Frontier Group. "Obtaining the ISO 9001 Certification is a testament to our team's hard work and the high standards we set for ourselves. Our clients can be even more confident in our ability to deliver consistent quality and our commitment to continually refine our processes."

The certification process involved a rigorous external audit of New Frontier Group's operational processes, ensuring compliance with the international standards set by the ISO organization. This process underscored the company's dedication to maintaining the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

About New Frontier Group

New Frontier Group is a global cost management leader. The company is a woman business enterprise unrivaled for the range of solutions in international healthcare management and unbeatable in their hallmark customer and claim service. They are a front-line outsourcing partner and advocate for clients handling diverse healthcare travel portfolios.

For inquiries, contact CEO Gitte Bach, President and CEO:
bach@newfrontiergroup.com (949) 429-7130 www.newfrontiergroup.com

Contact Information:
Peggy Johnson, Marketing Consultant, peggy@hypesmith.com  317.514.5318
Reghan Robinson, Project Manager, reghan@hypesmith.com  850.776.1299




Topic: Press release summary
Source: New Frontier Group
Sectors: Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
New Frontier Group Achieves ISO 9001 Certification  
Oct 10, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
A closer examination at JinMed's top-line growth trajectory, revealing an abundance growth potential  
Oct 10, 2023 20:12 HKT/SGT
Lion One Pours First Gold at Tuvatu Mine in Fiji  
Oct 10, 2023 20:09 HKT/SGT
Honda Previews Details of World's First Honda E-Clutch for Motorcycles on Website  
Tuesday, October 10, 2023 4:37:00 PM
Global Losses to Scammers Exceed $1 Trillion as 1-in-4 Lose Money to Fraudsters  
Oct 10, 2023 16:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and RIKEN develop AI drug discovery technology utilizing generative AI to predict structural changes in proteins  
Tuesday, October 10, 2023 3:29:00 PM
DT50 Unveils 2023 Winners: Honouring Tech Visionaries in a Year of Innovation  
Oct 10, 2023 15:16 HKT/SGT
Society Pass Inc (Nasdaq: SOPA) Announces Plans to Spinout Two Profitable Business Units Into New Publicly-Traded Companies via Nasdaq IPOs in 2024  
Oct 10, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
Co-led by Legend Capital, Leadrive Completes Series D Financing Round  
Oct 10, 2023 13:55 HKT/SGT
Mazda Announces its Plans for Japan Mobility Show 2023  
Tuesday, October 10, 2023 12:46:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
Javed Ali Live at Esplanade Concert, Singapore
12   October
Singapore
Electronics Asia Conference (EAC) 2023
17  -  19   October
Virtual
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT INDONESIA 2023
18  -  19   October
Jakarta, Indonesis
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Manufacturing 5.0
3   November
Pune, India
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
The CX Transformation Conclave 2023 – Delhi Edition
30   November
New DelhI, INDIA
WORLD HR SUMMIT MANILA
4  -  5   December
Manila, Philippines
Mission Net Zero India Summit
7  -  8   December
New DelhI, INDIA
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       