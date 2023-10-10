

FOOTHILL RANCH, CA, Oct 10, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - New Frontier Group, a cost management leader in global healthcare for over 21 years, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the ISO 9001 Certification. This internationally recognized standard affirms the company's unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality products/services and its dedication to continual improvement in its operational processes. ISO 9001 is a globally respected standard for quality management systems, awarded to organizations that can consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. The certification also indicates the organization's dedication to enhancing customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system, including processes for improvement and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. "We are thrilled to achieve this milestone," said Gitte Bach CEO of New Frontier Group. "Obtaining the ISO 9001 Certification is a testament to our team's hard work and the high standards we set for ourselves. Our clients can be even more confident in our ability to deliver consistent quality and our commitment to continually refine our processes." The certification process involved a rigorous external audit of New Frontier Group's operational processes, ensuring compliance with the international standards set by the ISO organization. This process underscored the company's dedication to maintaining the highest levels of customer satisfaction. About New Frontier Group New Frontier Group is a global cost management leader. The company is a woman business enterprise unrivaled for the range of solutions in international healthcare management and unbeatable in their hallmark customer and claim service. They are a front-line outsourcing partner and advocate for clients handling diverse healthcare travel portfolios. For inquiries, contact CEO Gitte Bach, President and CEO:

