

JAKARTA, Oct 10, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The DT50 is a prestigious award program set to take place at JW Marriott Mega Kuningan, Indonesia on the 18th and 19th of October. This event aims to honour the industry's top technology leaders and is delighted to announce the 50 outstanding nominees for the 24th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit, with the valued support of Kominfo (Ministry of Informatics & Communications), Kemenparekraf (Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy), BSSN, WANTIKNAS, Indonesia SEZ, & Kadin Indonesia. These visionary technology leaders are at the forefront of innovation in their respective fields, spanning digital transformation, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, blockchain, and quantum computing. DT50 has always been dedicated to recognising the innovation, vision, and dedication of technology pioneers who have revolutionised the industry. This year's nominees represent the best and brightest minds shaping the future of technology, and their contributions have left an indelible mark on their respective domains. Here are the 50 nominees for the 2023 DT50 awards: Sylvain Breton - Vice President Of Engineering, Moladin. Kevin Kane - Chief Technology Officer, Amar Bank. Edisono Limin - Executive Director, Country Head of Channels and Digitalisation, PT Bank UOB Indonesia. Edmund Situmorang - Group Chief Technology Officer, PT. Asian Bulk Logistics. Ichwan Peryana - Co-Founder & Director, Chief Technology Officer, Pinjam Modal | PT Financial Integration Andri Hidayat - Cybersecurity Luminary, PT Prodia Widyahusada Tbk Johannes Septian Sutrisno - MIS Director, PT Adis Dimension Footwear David Wirawan - Chief Technology Officer, PT. KB Finansia Multi Finance Michael McPhail - Chief Technology Officer, PT. Mora Telematika Indonesia. David Formula - Senior EVP Information & Technology, PT. Bank Central Asia. Edward Sanusi - Chief Technology Officer, PT Link Net Tbk. Edwin Sugianto - Chief Operating, IT, Health, Marketing & Digital Officer, AXA Insurance Indonesia. Ronny Tan - Deputy CIO and Head of IT Architect and Engineering, Commonwealth Bank Indonesia. Ivan Irawan - Director of IT, Credit Bureau Indonesia. Dicky Johan - Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Prudential Indonesia (PT Prudential Life Assurance) Dendy Pramudito - Chief Technology Officer, hibank Indonesia. Veirry Augusman - Chief Technology Officer, K3 Mart Freddo T. - Director of IT, PT. INDAH Logistic. Risman Adnan - Corporate Digital Technology Director, PT Kalbe Farma. Lioe Yanto Haryono - Vice President of Digital Information Technology, Modena. Tjan Gito - Chief Digital Officer, PT. Enseval Putera Megatrading, Tbk. Wilbertus Darmadi - Chief Information Officer, Toyota Astra Motor. Hendy Harianto - Group Chief Information Officer (CIO), Meratus. Abhishek Tiwari - Chief Technology Officer, MNC GROUP - PT MNC ASIA HOLDING TBK. Abdy Salimin - Director Of Technology & Operations, PermataBank. Teguh Wahyono - Chief Technology Officer and Information Technology Director,PT. Pegadaian (Persero). Andre E. Susanto - Chief Technology Officer, Quantum Power Asia. Andoko Wicaksono - Chief Information Officer, Blue Bird Group. Rhezandra Priatama - Chief Technology Officer, Sekolah.mu. Anton Pranayama - Chief Information Officer, PFI Mega Life Felix Sugianto - Director Of IT, PT Gunung Raja Paksi Tbk Eko Wahyudi Sephartanto - VP. Technology Information & General Affair, PT Jakarta Propertindo (Perseroda). David Christopher - EVP Product and Technology, Anteraja. Edy Susanto - Director of IT, PT. Trans Retail Indonesia. Ronny Winoto - Chief Technology Officer, Ruparupa.com Felix Tjhai - Information Technology Director, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts,Jakarta Aries Firdiansyah - VP IT Agile Transformation and Digital Workplace, PT. Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. Ojahan M. Oppusunggu - Director of Technical & Technology, ARTOTEL Group. Rio Anugrah - Chief Technology Officer, MNC Digital Indonesia Akbar Yudha Putera - VP Information Technology, PT. Pertamina Hulu Energi Rajeev Rajeswaran - Chief Information Officer, PT. Fast Food Indonesia - KFC and Tacobell. Joerg Sauer - AVP Head of Information Technolog, Manulife Indonesia Reza P. - Chief Technology Officer, Digital Transformation Office Kementerian Kesehatan. Renaldi Tjahaya - Chief Digital Officer, Kawan Lama Group. Rinaldi Saputra - CEO, Gromura Indonesia. Joseph Lembayung - CTIO & Corporate Information System Division Head, Pamapersada Nusantara (Member of ASTRA group). On Lee - Chief Technology Officer, GDP Ventures. Mayank Singh - Chief Digital Officer & VP - Marketing, Digital Business & IT, Domino's Pizza Indonesia. Rajesh Grover - Group VP - Digital & Omnichannel, Kanmo Group. Benny Jioe - Head of Digital Transformation, PT Zurich Asuransi Indonesia Tbk. These trailblazers have not only made significant advancements in their respective fields but have also played a crucial role in shaping the technological landscape for the better. Their dedication to innovation and excellence is nothing short of remarkable. About Exito Exito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands. For more information about the DT50 awards and the 2023 nominees, please visit: https://digitransformationsummit.com/indonesia/ For media inquiries, please contact:

