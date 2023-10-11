Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 08:15 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
MHI Invests in Syzygy Plasmonics to Advance Hydrogen Production and CO2 Utilization
- Syzygy's Proprietary Technology Uses Light instead of Combustion to Power Industrial Processes, Accelerating Decarbonization in the Chemical Industry -

TOKYO, Oct 11, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) announced today that it has invested in Syzygy Plasmonics, Inc. (Syzygy), a startup company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that is developing photocatalytic technology for hydrogen production and CO2 utilization solutions. The investment has been executed through Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Inc. (MHIA).

Founded in 2018 to commercialize a radical new technology developed at Houston's Rice University, Syzygy builds reactors that use light instead of combustion to electrify chemical manufacturing and power a cleaner, safer world. When powered with renewable electricity, this tunable technology is designed to reduce both cost and emissions associated with many different chemical reactions.

Syzygy's solutions enable manufacturers to produce zero-emissions hydrogen from ammonia and low-emissions hydrogen from a combustion-free form of steam methane reforming. They also provide efficient means for converting methane and captured CO2 into sustainable fuels and methanol.

By collaborating with and investing in partners with innovative technologies, MHI Group is working to build a hydrogen ecosystem and a CO2 ecosystem that can contribute to the realization of a decarbonized society. Through this investment, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will support Syzygy's efforts to develop innovative alternative technologies that will lead to the diversification of both ecosystems.

About Syzygy Plasmonics

Syzygy Plasmonics is a deep-decarbonization company. It builds reactors that use light instead of combustion to electrify chemical manufacturing and power a cleaner, safer world. Utilizing technology licensed from Rice University and novel engineering, Syzygy is commercializing a universal photocatalytic reactor platform. For more information visit plasmonics.tech.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Sectors: Manufacturing
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Links

http://www.mhi.com

https://www.mhi.com/rss/

https://www.facebook.com/mhi.ltd/

https://twitter.com/MHI_Group

https://www.youtube.com/user/DiscoverMHI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-heavy-industries/

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Oct 6, 2023 09:29 HKT/SGT
UK Space Agency and JAXA Confirm Bilateral Collaboration for Viasat and MHI to Develop Inrange Satellite-based Launch Telemetry System for Japanese H3 Launch Vehicle
Oct 5, 2023 16:11 HKT/SGT
MHI to Provide the "ΣSynX Supervision" Remote Monitoring Service as a Digital Innovation Brand
Oct 5, 2023 13:07 HKT/SGT
ΣSynX "Smart Connections" Provides Solutions for the Various Challenges Facing Society
Oct 4, 2023 18:01 HKT/SGT
MHI Introduces New Container-Type Data Center with Immersion/Air-Cooled Hybrid Cooling System
Oct 3, 2023 16:03 HKT/SGT
MHI Completes Acquisition of Concentric, LLC
Oct 2, 2023 17:41 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Delivers LNG Fuel Gas Supply System (FGSS) for LNG-fueled Car Carriers Built by Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co., Ltd.
Oct 2, 2023 16:59 HKT/SGT
MHIEC Receives Order from Fukushima City to Rebuild Superannuated Waste-to-Energy Plant
Sept 29, 2023 16:11 HKT/SGT
PHOENIX HARMONIA, A Very Large LPG/Ammonia Carrier Constructed by Namura Shipbuilding, Enters into Service
Sept 29, 2023 10:51 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems Scores Highly Again with Air-Conditioners for Australia and New Zealand Markets
Sept 27, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
MHI and ZutaCore Join Forces in a Strategic Alliance, Paving the Way for a Zero-emission Data Industry
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       