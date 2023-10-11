Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 10:33 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Fujitsu launches technology to automatically generate new AI solutions specific to customers' business needs
Leveraging LLM to reduce time required for deployment of AI solutions by approximately 95%

TOKYO, Oct 11, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced a new technology for automated generation of AI solutions, offering users the possibility to customize AI innovation components(1) offered via the “Fujitsu Kozuchi (code name) - Fujitsu AI Platform.” Fujitsu will start offering the new technology via Fujitsu Kozuchi to users in Japan by December 2023 and plans to roll out services to the global market in the future.

Fujitsu’s Kozuchi AI platform, launched in April 2023, already offers users access to a wide range of powerful ready-made AI and ML technologies – leveraging the new technology, users themselves will now be able to further modify and customize AI solutions on the platform using natural language input, without the need for expert knowledge or the support of AI engineers. Applied to optimization problems in production scheduling, the new technology can help to reduce man-hours required for AI model creation by up to 95%.

Based on the newly developed technology, Fujitsu aims to build a system to automatically generate AI technologies for optimization, prediction, and detection of product anomalies, providing customers the optimal combination of innovation components.

The new technology represents part of Fujitsu’s framework for Composite AI for solving customers’ increasingly complex problems by combining different AI innovation components including for functions like demand forecasting and production scheduling. In addition to Fujitsu Kozuchi (code name) - Fujitsu AI Platform, Fujitsu will also offer a framework for external platforms in cooperation with Palantir Technologies Inc. (Palantir). Through these initiatives, Fujitsu aims to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society with AI that can adapt and respond to changes in business and society.

Background

Fujitsu Kozuchi (code name) - Fujitsu AI Platform provides leading-edge AI innovation components and AI core engines, easing the path to applying AI in business operations by enabling faster verification of different potential AI solutions by customers. Working with customers of the new platform, Fujitsu recognized their need to further adjust AI innovation components provided via the platform to their specific business demands. The time-consuming manual adjustment of AI components and modification of prototype technologies by AI engineers has at times contributed to longer lead times in the delivery of completed AI solutions to customers.

To deploy optimal AI solutions more rapidly, Fujitsu developed a new technology that enables customers to modify AI innovation components provided via Fujitsu’s Kozuchi platform by themselves using natural language.

Figure 1: Conventional flow to create AI innovation components for production scheduling coordination optimizationAbout the newly developed technology

 

The newly developed technology interprets programs and mathematical expressions converted by Large Language Models (LLMs) and generates the set of solutions that meet customers’ requirements in a graphical format. In this way, the new technology enables the creation of expert-level mathematical expressions. By training AI models with this graph data, the new technology enables the automatic creation of different AI models tailored to customers’ needs, in areas including prediction, optimization, and anomaly detection.

Adding previous learning data to the graph data makes it possible to efficiently re-train AI models even under new conditions (Figure 2). By combining this technology with a LLM, users can rapidly repeat prototyping, modifying, and adjusting of AI solutions through commands in natural language, without requiring advanced AI engineering skills.

About cooperation with Palantir

Fujitsu will leverage Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), which allows the use of securely hosted large-language models to help customers solve complex problems for their business. Together, AIP and Fujitsu’s AI Platform and Fujitsu’s framework for Composite AI enables users to find the best models for their data and business problems, automatically build and train those models, and allow users to immediately deploy those models for their business operations and planning.

Figure 2: Features of the newly developed technology

 

[1] Palantir Technologies Inc. :Headquarters: Colorado, USA; Co-Founder and CEO: Dr. Alexander Karp

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.

Press Contacts:

Fujitsu Limited
Public and Investor Relations Division
Inquiries




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Sectors: Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Fujitsu Ltd Links

http://www.fujitsu.com

https://plus.google.com/+Fujitsu

https://www.facebook.com/FujitsuJapan

https://twitter.com/Fujitsu_Global

https://www.youtube.com/user/FujitsuOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/fujitsu/

Fujitsu Ltd
Oct 10, 2023 15:29 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and RIKEN develop AI drug discovery technology utilizing generative AI to predict structural changes in proteins
Oct 6, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and the International Gymnastics Federation launch AI-powered Fujitsu Judging Support System for use in competition for all 10 apparatuses
Oct 5, 2023 11:30 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and RIKEN develop superconducting quantum computer at the RIKEN RQC-Fujitsu Collaboration Center, paving the way for platform for hybrid quantum computing
Oct 3, 2023 09:38 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and Atmonia discover a novel catalyst candidate for clean ammonia synthesis leveraging high-speed quantum chemical calculations
Oct 2, 2023 11:10 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Japan and Kanazawa Institute of Technology collaborate in local revitalization initiatives using digital technology
Sept 27, 2023 09:32 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu delivers O-RAN ALLIANCE-compliant 5G virtualized RAN solution for NTT DOCOMO's 5G commercial network services
Sept 26, 2023 10:02 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu launches new technologies to protect conversational AI from hallucinations and adversarial attacks
Sept 26, 2023 09:20 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and iSurgery launch bone health promotion project in Japan with Jikei University School of Medicine aiming for early detection of osteoporosis
Sept 22, 2023 15:20 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu marks next stage of "Work Life Shift" with new corporate hubs in Tokyo area to boost productivity, data-driven management
Sept 22, 2023 11:32 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and Hokuhoku Financial Group launch trials for generative AI to streamline operations for Hokuriku Bank and Hokkaido Bank
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       