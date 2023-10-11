Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 14:08 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
TOYOTA Unveils Details of JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023 Booth
Presenting the mobility society of tomorrow under the theme "Let's Change the Future of Cars - Find Your Future"

Toyota City, Japan, Oct 11, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA will be exhibiting at the JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023, to be held from Thursday, October 26 to Sunday, November 5(1), with a booth themed "Let's Change the Future of Carsâ€•Find Your Future."

At the TOYOTA booth, visitors can enjoy stage performances throughout the entire area, which include music and dance. Another feature is the chance to experience life in the mobility society of the future through attractions that can be enjoyable by all, such as a chance to customize mobility vehicles and racing games with fully hand-operated controls.

The vehicle exhibits will embody Toyota's "Mobility for All" spirit, including the new model of the Century and the Crown seriesâ€•displayed alongside the machines that will evolve into the one-of-a-kind cherished cars of tomorrow. A photo spot with Toyota's lunar buggy and various other surprises scattered throughout will provide take-home mementos of the future experience. TOYOTA's booth will offer a taste of the future mobility society that we are creating together.

Main interactive content

CAPSULE BAR

The rear of a vehicle will be custom outfitted as a Capsule Bar, where visitors can answer simple questions to receive a toy gift: a capsule containing one of nine different miniature cars and fun secret items.

NEO Steer(2) Driving Experience

Toyota is developing new technologies that enable drivers to control vehicles without gas or brake pedals, including in a standing position or from a wheelchair. These new driving experiences will be available to visitors through the realistic driving simulator "Gran Turismo 7" (software for PlayStation 5/PlayStation 4)(3).

Details on specific exhibit vehicles will be released in upcoming announcements. Come see, experience, and enjoy the mobility society of the future.

(1) Held at Tokyo Big Sight (Koto-ku, Tokyo) October 25-26: press, October 26-27: special invitation, etc. October 28-November 5: general public
(2) Official name: New Era Operating Steering
(3) "Gran Turismo" and "PlayStation" are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.




