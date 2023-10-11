

Vancouver, BC, Oct 11, 2023 - (NewMediaWire) - BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (Nasdaq:BCAN) (CSE:BYND) ("BYND Cannasoft" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce today that within the first few weeks since the launch of its website, thousands of visitors have registered on the website. Registration allows a person to place orders for the EZ-G devices once they are ready to be delivered. This surge reflects the great demand for the innovative product and underscores the company's commitment to delivering its technology to customers. BYND Cannasoft is poised to take full advantage of this positive response by expanding its marketing efforts to tap into Foria's vast customer base, comprising hundreds of thousands of loyal patrons. The company expects this strategic move to result in thousands of additional orders soon, thereby solidifying the EZ-G device's market presence. The Company's business model for the EZ-G device is not solely reliant on the sale of the product. It also incorporates a subscription-based model for capsules containing CBD oil, hemp seed oil, and other natural oils on a monthly basis following the well-established monthly subscription-based model, popularized by direct-to-consumer subscription services for razors and blades. This novel approach ensures ongoing revenue streams and creates a sustainable, long-term relationship with customers. The initial EZ-G Device introduced into the market will be recreational, designed to cater to the desires of a wide range of consumers. However, the Company's intends to introduce the EZ-G Device as an FDA-approved medical devices in subsequent phases. The overwhelming response for the EZ-G device suggests a promising interest for BYND Cannasoft as it continues to push boundaries in the tech and healthcare sectors while delivering high-quality products. "We are thrilled by the tremendous response to the EZ-G Device within the first week since our website's launch," said Yftah Ben Yaackov, CEO and Director of BYND Cannasoft. "The thousands of early registrations speak volumes about the demand for this innovative product, reaffirming our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology to our valued customers. Expanding our marketing efforts to reach Foria's extensive customer base is a strategic move that we believe will yield thousands of additional orders in the near future, further establishing the EZ-G device in the market. We are grateful for the interest in our device, and we remain dedicated to bringing real positive change to women's health market." About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises is an Israeli-based integrated software and cannabis company. BYND Cannasoft owns and markets "Benefit CRM," a proprietary customer relationship management (CRM) software product enabling small and medium sized businesses to optimize their day to day business activities such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call center activities, and asset management. Building on our 20 years of experience in CRM software, BYND Cannasoft is developing an innovative new CRM platform to serve the needs of the medical cannabis industry. The Cannabis CRM System will include a Job Management (BENEFIT) and a module system (CANNASOFT) for managing farms and greenhouses with varied crops. BYND Cannasoft owns the patent-pending intellectual property for the EZ-G device. This device uses proprietary software to regulate the flow of low concentrations of CBD oil, hemp seed oil, and other natural oils into the soft tissues of the female reproductive system to potentially treat a wide variety of women's health issues. The EZ-G device includes technological advancements as a sex toy with a more realistic experience and the prototype utilizes sensors to determine what enhances the users' pleasure. The user can control the device through a Bluetooth app installed on a smartphone or other portable device. The data will be transmitted and received from the device to and from the secure cloud using artificial intelligence (AI). The data is combined with other antonymic user preferences to improve its operation by increasing sexual satisfaction. There is no guarantee that the device will be sold in the market, on the date it will happen, all is subject to regulatory approvals. The early registrations are not binding and are made in order to create a waiting list, so there is no guarantee that the people that registered will order the device as there is no financial commitment from their side at this point. For Further Information, please refer to information available on the Company's website: www.cannasoft-crm.com, the CSE's website: www.thecse.com/en/listings/life-sciences/bynd-cannasoft-enterprises-inc and on SEDAR: www.sedar.com. Gabi Kabazo, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (604) 833-6820 email: ir@cannasoft-crm.com For Media and Investor Relations, please contact: TraDigital IRTel: (212) 389-9782 x.108 Email: colette@tradigitalir.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this press release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Those forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expectations for the growth of the Company's operations and revenue. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including future financial performance, unanticipated regulatory requests and delays, final patents approval, and those factors discussed in filings made by the company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including (without limitation) in the company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 and annual information form dated March 31, 2023, which are available under the company's profile at www.sedar.com, and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year then ended that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2023. Should one or more of these factors occur, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward looking statements, except as required by law. The company has an effective shelf registration statement as of June 2023 and is intending to raise funds in the very near future. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward looking statements.





