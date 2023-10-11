Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 15:15 HKT/SGT
Source: Lexus International
Lexus Showcases the Future of Electrified Vehicles and Mobility Experiences at the 2023 JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW
- With the aim to transform into a battery EV brand, Lexus world premieres its concept model lineup at the first-ever JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023
- A sustainable vision for the "future of cars" will be shown inside a booth featuring stunning traditional Japanese craftsmanship and exhibits highlighting electrification and AI technology used in next-generation battery EVs
- "Lexus Electrified VR Experience" will simulate a virtual driving experience that aligns with Lexus's customer-centric approach and connection to society

Toyota City, Japan, Oct 11, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Lexus will exhibit at the first-ever JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023 from October 26 to November 5 under the theme "Discover a future you can't wait to navigate!".

Lexus Booth Image
Lexus Teaser
Lexus Teaser

The Lexus booth theme will be "Pushing the Boundaries of the Electrified Experience" and will debut its next-generation battery electric vehicle concept model lineup, with the aim of transforming into a battery electric vehicle brand by 2035. The booth prominently features the use of traditional Japanese aesthetics and environmentally friendly, sustainable bamboo material, expressing the brand's commitment to achieving a carbon-neutral society.

In addition to the concept models, VR driving simulators "Lexus Electrified VR Experience" will allow visitors to experience a future world of driving where electrification and AI technologies help cater to individual customer needs and connect with society. Guests have the opportunity to fully engage in a VR-exclusive setting, enabling them to encounter the personalized driving experience and enhanced lifestyle that Lexus is committed to delivering.

Press conference is scheduled on press day at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the Lexus booth.The press conference can be viewed from the following URL

URL: https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/lexus/39888290.html

Show to be held at Tokyo Big Sight (Koto-ku, Tokyo)Oct. 25-26: Press Day, Oct. 26-27: Special Invitational Days; Oct. 28-Nov. 5: Open to the general public.




