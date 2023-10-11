Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 19:09 HKT/SGT
Share:
Dr. LIANG Xiao of SRRSH Invited as ELSA 2023 Sole Keynote Speaker from Mainland China
Showcasing Technological Achievements of Minimally Invasive Surgery in China

Hong Kong, Oct 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The 16th Asia Pacific Congress of Endoscopic & Laparoscopic Surgeons of Asia 2023 ("ELSA 2023") was held in Istanbul, Turkey, from October 5th to 7th. The conference featured a comprehensive and diverse range of activities, including live surgeries, roundtable meetings, and technical laboratory research, bringing together approximately 75 prestigious experts from around the world to deliver keynote speeches, with over a thousand scholars in attendance. Among them, Dr. LIANG Xiao, Assistant Director of Qiantang Campus and Deputy Director of General Surgery at the Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital ("SRRSH" or "Hospital"), affiliated with the Zhejiang University School of Medicine, was the only expert from mainland China invited to deliver a keynote speech and host a workshop at the conference.

Dr. LIANG Xiao delivered a speech titled "New Era of Minimally Invasive Surgery for Hepatocellular Carcinoma in China", sharing the latest and significant technological advancements in minimally invasive surgery with the audience. With great enthusiasm, Dr. LIANG introduced SRRSH, which is dedicated to promoting and applying minimally invasive surgical techniques. The Hospital is one of the leading institutions in China with the broadest range of minimally invasive surgical procedures and involvement in various disciplines. Its numerous clinical research and applications in surgery have reached an internationally advanced level.

During its nearly 30 years of operation, SRRSH has embraced change, innovation, and the development of a modern and internationalized "Shaw Hospital Model." It has also adopted the advanced "Internet + Healthcare" service model. With Dr. CAI Xiujun, the President of SRRSH, leading the way, the Hospital has progressed steadily, achieving remarkable results.

Besides establishing China's first secondary discipline in "Minimally Invasive", SRRSH's Department of General Surgery has achieved notable recognition. In the "2022 Science and Technology Evaluation Matrix Rankings for Chinese Hospitals" organized by the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, it emerged as the 12th best among over 1,600 hospitals nationwide, receiving industry recognition and acclaim.

The Hospital has also founded China's first international journal on minimally invasive surgery, with Dr. CAI, the President of SRRSH, as the editor-in-chief. The journal has received recognition by being selected for the "China Science and Technology Journal Excellence Action Plan" by seven ministries, including the China Association for Science and Technology and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, among others. Several international academic websites have also indexed the journal. As one of the doctors at the Hospital, Dr. LIANG has actively engaged in parallel initiatives, including establishing the Chinese Laparoscopic Hepatobiliary Surgery Academy and organizing nationally recognized continuing education programs for training purposes.

During the speech, Dr. LIANG also introduced the "Cai's ALPPS" surgical technique, which Dr. CAI independently developed. The technique features a unique and innovative surgical approach, combined with minimally invasive surgery that effectively blocks the blood flow between the left and right liver lobes, completely resolving complications. This approach also minimizes patient trauma and accelerates postoperative recovery processes.

Dr. LIANG also showcased several short videos highlighting robot-assisted surgeries, demonstrating the precise and flexible surgical techniques performed in confined spaces. He presented multiple professional literature and data excerpts that indicate robot-assisted surgery, compared to laparoscopic surgery, effectively reduces patient bleeding and surgical risks while maximizing the preservation of healthy liver tissue. Additionally, it helps minimize postoperative complications and shorten recovery time. This presentation attracted the attention of overseas experts and scholars, further increasing their interest in the innovative technologies and development of minimally invasive surgical techniques in China.

Chinese medical enterprises have actively responded to the call of the government and made great efforts to promote domestic medical technology research and development. The development of domestically produced surgical robots in China has been progressing rapidly, with continuous advancements in technology and accuracy. During his speech, Dr. LIANG specifically mentioned and acknowledged certain companies, including Cornerstone Robotics. With the growing number of clinical trials conducted by domestic companies and experts, he believes that domestically produced surgical robots will be a significant trend in future minimally invasive surgery in China. They are expected to lead liver surgeries into a new era, benefiting the medical industry and the general public.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Q2 Metals Completes Acquisition of the Mia Property and Mobilizes Field Crews for Inaugural Drill Campaign  
Oct 11, 2023 19:39 HKT/SGT
Dr. LIANG Xiao of SRRSH Invited as ELSA 2023 Sole Keynote Speaker from Mainland China  
Oct 11, 2023 19:09 HKT/SGT
Thousands of Early Registrations Flood in for EZ-G Device in the First Few Weeks Since Website Launch  
Oct 11, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
Baguio wins new contracts worth HK$752 million Driving Contracts on hand to a historical high of HK$4.7 billion  
Oct 11, 2023 18:21 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors to Premiere an Electrified Crossover MPV Concept Car at the Japan Mobility Show 2023  
Wednesday, October 11, 2023 4:46:00 PM
PT Tunas Timber Lestari and PT Inocin Abadi obtain IFCC Sustainable Forest Management Certification  
Oct 11, 2023 16:00 HKT/SGT
Lexus Showcases the Future of Electrified Vehicles and Mobility Experiences at the 2023 JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW  
Wednesday, October 11, 2023 3:15:00 PM
TOYOTA Unveils Details of JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023 Booth  
Wednesday, October 11, 2023 2:08:00 PM
Eisai to Present Research from Oncology Portfolio and Pipeline at ESMO Congress 2023  
Wednesday, October 11, 2023 12:07:00 PM
Fujitsu launches technology to automatically generate new AI solutions specific to customers' business needs  
Wednesday, October 11, 2023 10:33:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
Javed Ali Live at Esplanade Concert, Singapore
12   October
Singapore
Electronics Asia Conference (EAC) 2023
17  -  19   October
Virtual
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT INDONESIA 2023
18  -  19   October
Jakarta, Indonesis
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Manufacturing 5.0
3   November
Pune, India
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
The CX Transformation Conclave 2023 – Delhi Edition
30   November
New DelhI, INDIA
WORLD HR SUMMIT MANILA
4  -  5   December
Manila, Philippines
Mission Net Zero India Summit
7  -  8   December
New DelhI, INDIA
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Blockchain Life Forum 2024
15  -  16   April
Dubai, UAE
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       