  • Thursday, October 12, 2023
Thursday, 12 October 2023, 17:20 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Motors
All-New Xforce Wins the VMARK Vietnam Design Award 2023

TOKYO, Oct 12, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that the all-new Xforce compact SUV has been selected as a gold award winner in the VMARK Vietnam Design Award 2023 in the Best Transportation Design category. This marks the first time that Mitsubishi Motors has won the VMARK Vietnam Design Award. Established in 2018, the VMARK Vietnam Design Award is organized by the Vietnam Design Association (VDAS) based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

All-new Xforce and Naoki Akita, program design director,at the VMARK Vietnam Design Award 2023 ceremony

This year, a jury of 30 internationally renowned design practitioners evaluated design projects from Vietnam and around the world, and each entry was evaluated against criteria for innovation, green design, identity, functionality and community. Gold awards are given to particularly outstanding designs, and this year, 16 projects were selected as gold award winners out of a total of 700 entries. 

All-new Xforce and Naoki Akita, program design director,at the VMARK Vietnam Design Award 2023 ceremony The all-new Xforce is a compact SUV that provides comfort and practicality including a spacious cabin and versatile storage spaces well-balanced in a maneuverable, compact body size, as well as offering road handling that allows safe, secure ride in various weather or road conditions. Based on the design concept of Silky & Solid, the upper part of the body expresses an airy silkiness, while the lower part of the body adopts solid and powerful proportions, creating a stylish yet robust, authentic SUV styling. Inside, a large monolithic display panel integrates a 12.3-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio and a digital driver display to create a sophisticated interior with a cutting-edge feel. In attending the VMARK Vietnam Design Award 2023 ceremony, Naoki Akita, program design director of Mitsubishi Motors, commented:"In addition to the robustness and powerfulness characteristic of Mitsubishi Motors, we pursued a stylish, energetic and distinctive design for the all-new Xforce. We are honored that the Xforce has been recognized with a VMARK Vietnam Design Award, which has been increasing its presence in recent years. The all-new Xforce is set to launch in Vietnam early next year, so we will further promote its appeal to even more customers, with this award as encouragement." Website of the VMARK Vietnam Design Award:https://www.vietnamdesignweek.org/top-33winners




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Motors
Sectors: Automotive
